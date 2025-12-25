From Greetings To Church Visits: A Look At PM Narendra Modi’s History Of Attending Christian Community Programs Over The Years

PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi, joining a large congregation of Christians from the capital and parts of North India. The service featured prayers, hymns and Christmas carols, along with a special prayer offered for the Prime Minister by Rt Rev Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi. The visit marked another instance of Modi’s continued outreach to the Christian community.

The visit reflects a broader pattern of the Prime Narendra Modi’s continued outreach to the Christian community in recent years. The successive engagements underscore the Prime Minister’s continued outreach to the Christian community, with a consistent focus on messages of peace, compassion and social harmony.

PM Narendra Modi’s History Of Attending Christian Community Programs Over The Years-

As Gujarat Chief Minister: Modi has recalled holding frequent meetings and maintaining warm relations with the Christian community and their leaders during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Meeting with Pope Francis: In 2021, PM Modi met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, a moment he described as memorable. They discussed issues such as social harmony, global brotherhood, climate change, and inclusive development.

Easter 2023: PM Modi attended a program at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi, where he interacted with the clergy and congregation.

Christmas 2023: For the first time, he hosted a Christmas program at his official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, which was attended by various Christian community leaders and members.

2024 Interactions: His engagement continued with attending a Christmas dinner at the residence of Union Minister George Kurian, as well as a program hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI).

Christmas 2025: PM Modi attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi, where the Bishop of Delhi offered a special prayer for him.

ALSO READ: AMU Professor Shot Dead On Campus, Late-Night Gun Attack Rocks Aligarh University – What We Know