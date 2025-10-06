LIVE TV
Home > India > From Notes to Mementos: Top Bids at President Murmu's E-Upahaar Auction

From Notes to Mementos: Top Bids at President Murmu’s E-Upahaar Auction

President Droupadi Murmu’s E-Upahaar Season 2 auction features over 250 rare gifts, blending culture, charity, and sustainability. Bids support child welfare while highlighting historic memorabilia and green governance.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 6, 2025 14:31:24 IST

On 25 July, President Droupadi Murmu opened Season 2 of E-Upahaar, a milestone three years in office and a new opportunity to sell more than 250 unique items. The bidding war commenced on 1 August and will last until 15 October 2025, and all the proceeds will be used to fund children welfare initiatives throughout India.

Other in keeping with sustainability, President Murmu also announced a bold proposal to transform Rashtrapati Bhavan into a fully Net Zero by March 2027, a big move towards a green government house.

Although the auction has been immensely unenthusiastic among the bidders to date, the assortment of antique memorabilia and specials has something in it that no serious collector can be able to resist. There is time to spare yet and one can still have a piece of history and do good in the process. Therefore, be it an ardent bidder or a non-committal fan, E-Upahaar Season 2 invites you to the fun and save lives.

E-Upahaar Season 2: Spotlight on Most Popular Auction Items

The E-Upahaar Season 2 auction consists of a great variety of unique and precious objects that have obtained the interest of both collectors and enthusiasts. Some of the attractions include historic currency notes, beautiful memorabilia given to past presidents, and beautifully crafted artifacts.

From the 10K specimen note, which is extremely sought after, to the beautiful silver Buddha leaf and the majestic elephant memento, every item has its own story. These objects are very valuable culturally and historically, although the reaction to them has been mixed. Following is a tabular display of the most popular items currently under bidding, their starting bids, as well as the highest bids received.

Most Popular Items Under the Hammer

  • 10K Specimen Note
    • Base price: ₹5,000
    • Number of bids: 73
    • Highest bid so far: ₹18.50 lakh
  • 10 Bank Note with King George VI Photo
    • Gifted to Pranab Mukherjee in 2015
    • Base price: ₹15,000
    • Number of bids: 57
    • Highest bid so far: ₹10.50 lakh
  • Silver Shivling
    • Gifted by Brahmakumari
    • Base price: ₹87,500
    • Number of bids: 7
    • Highest bid so far: ₹1 lakh
  • Majestic Elephant Memento
    • Gifted by Telangana’s governor to the President of India
    • Base price: ₹52,500
    • Number of bids: 4
    • Highest bid so far: ₹53,500
  • Vintage Clock
    • Gifted to President Pranab Mukherjee in 2015
    • Base price: ₹17,500
    • Number of bids: 23
    • Highest bid so far: ₹43,000
  • Buddha Depicted on Leaf
    • Crafted in silver with immaculate craftsmanship
    • Base price: ₹17,500
    • Number of bids: 21
    • Highest bid so far: ₹31,000
  • Memento of Goddess Saraswati
    • Wooden temple gifted to Pranab Mukherjee in 2015
    • Base price: ₹17,500
    • Number of bids: 4
    • Highest bid so far: ₹18,300
  • Statue of Rani Chennamma
    • Base price: ₹4,02,000
    • Number of bids: 0 so far

(With Inputs)

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 2:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Government official auctions 2025presidentPresident Draupadi Murmu

