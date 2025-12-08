From Youngest State To Global Contender: Telangana Aims For $3 Trillion Economy By 2047

Telangana: At the inaugural session of the Telangana Rising Global Summit, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy delivered an inspiring and forward-looking address, invoking India’s historic constitutional journey and linking it to Telangana’s own aspirations for the future.

The Chief Minister recalled the midnight of August 15, 1947, when India’s founding leaders made a “tryst with destiny,” choosing to shape a sovereign, democratic republic guided by a modern Constitution. Drawing parallels, he said Telangana too is at a defining moment, ready to script its next chapter of progress. He credited the long struggle for statehood and acknowledged the role of national leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in the formation of India’s youngest state in 2014.

Revanth Reddy said the state government embarked on a broad consultative process to design a futuristic development roadmap for 2047 when India completes 100 years of Independence. Inputs were taken from citizens, domain experts, state officials, national institutions, including the Indian School of Business and NITI Aayog, to shape the “Telangana Rising 2047” vision.

Unveiling his economic goals, the Chief Minister stated that Telangana aims to become a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. Despite having only 2.9% of India’s population, the state already contributes nearly 5% to the national GDP, a figure he aims to double.

He announced a three-zone strategic model CURE, PURE and RARE representing Core Urban, Peri-Urban and Rural Agriculture economies, respectively. Citing the example of China’s Guangdong, which emerged as the country’s largest economic hub with massive global investment, he said Telangana is adopting and adapting similar development principles inspired by nations like Japan, Germany, South Korea and Singapore.

Calling the vision ambitious but achievable, Reddy emphasized his team’s work ethic: “If it’s difficult, do it immediately. If it seems impossible, I’ll give you extra time.”

He concluded by urging global investors, policymakers and industry leaders to join the state’s growth journey, asserting that “Telangana Rising is unstoppable.”

