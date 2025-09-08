LIVE TV
Ganesha Festival: BMC Launches Cleanliness Drive To Collect Floral Offerings After Immersion Of Idols, Akshay Kumar, Other Celebrities Participate In Drive

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a large-scale cleaning operation across beaches and other sites after the conclusion of the Ganesha festival. As per reports, more than 508 tonnes of ‘nirmalya’ (floral offerings) have been collected from both natural water bodies and artificial ponds.

Ganesha Festival: BMC Launches Cleanliness Drive To Collect Floral Offerings After Immersion Of Idols, Akshay Kumar, Other Celebrities Participate In Drive (Photo- Videograb from BMC)
Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 8, 2025 01:54:17 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a large-scale cleaning operation across beaches and other sites after the conclusion of the Ganesha festival. As per reports, more than 508 tonnes of ‘nirmalya’ (floral offerings) have been collected from both natural water bodies and artificial ponds.

The initiative was launched following the immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh and goddess Gauri after the 11-day festival on Anant Chaturdashi.

In a post on X, BMC wrote, “On the day of Anant Chaturdashi, immediately after the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a comprehensive cleanliness campaign.”

“Extra manpower and equipment have been deployed along the routes of immersion processions, roads, seashores, artificial lakes, and other public places to clean the surroundings, “It stated, adding that the ‘nirmalya’ has been collected and sent for disposal as per scriptural processes.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani, and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar participated in a cleanliness drive at Juhu beach, aimed at maintaining cleanliness in the city.

After the 1o-day festival, a total of 1,97,114 Ganesh idols were immersed, including 1,81,375 household idols, 10,148 public mandal idols, and 5,591 idols of Gauri and Hartalika.

To encourage eco-friendly practices, the BMC had promoted the use of artificial ponds, and locals responded positively to these awareness campaigns.

With parts of Mumbai witnessing the final journey of Lord Ganesha, several processions were taken out. A massive crowd of devotees had gathered to see the procession.

Tags: BMCGanesha festival

QUICK LINKS