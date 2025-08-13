GK Question: Who Was The First Internet User In India?

Shammi Kapoor, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actors, passed away on August 14, 2011. Known for his dynamic acting, charming personality, and energetic dance moves, he was also a passionate technology enthusiast. The second son of legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor became one of India’s first Internet users.

In the early 1990s, before the Internet officially arrived in India, he managed to connect online through Apple Inc. Founded by Steve Jobs. He began exploring the World Wide Web in his 50s and developed a strong interest in digital communication, setting himself apart from most actors of his generation.

Early Access to Internet Through Apple Inc.

According to a MensXP report, Shammi Kapoor accessed the Internet before VSNL officially launched it in India in 1995. He revealed in an interview, “I discovered the Internet before you got Internet in India. You got it in 1995… VSNL. I took it up as a hobby. I am on Apple, and they gave us a website called eWorld.” He explained that British Telecom provided a line through VSNL in 1994, even though the service was not available publicly. By the time the Internet launched in India, he had already explored its features extensively.

Creating the Kapoor Family Website

In the 1990s, Shammi Kapoor purchased an Apple Macintosh Classic and set up an international dial-up connection. One of his first projects was creating a website dedicated to the Kapoor family tree, one of Bollywood’s most prominent dynasties. The site, with the URL junglee.org.in, is still accessible today in its original design. It includes rare photographs of Shammi Kapoor on film sets and detailed information about the Kapoor family lineage, starting from his father, Prithviraj Kapoor, to later generations, including his nephew, Rishi Kapoor. Despite not being updated with recent family details, the website remains a significant piece of Bollywood history.

Role in Internet Advocacy and Technology Groups

Shammi Kapoor’s interest in technology extended beyond personal projects. He founded and chaired the Internet Users Community of India (IUCI) and contributed to the formation of the Ethical Hackers Association of India. Even after retiring from films, he focused on promoting computers and Internet use, often saying that people were yet to understand the true potential of technology in connecting the world. A lifelong Apple user, he preferred Mac computers over Microsoft devices. He actively used Facebook and Twitter and continued to maintain his website, embracing technology as a vital part of his post-acting career.

