Harbhajan Singh says Punjab's situation is "very serious", highlights challenges of removing sand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Former cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh on Thursday expressed deep concern over the devastating floods in Punjab, calling the situation “very serious” and appealing for widespread support to aid relief efforts.

He added that removing the sand deposited by the floodwaters would be one of the biggest challenges in the recovery process.

“Punjab’s situation is very serious, individuals and the government is working for the relief. But this is going to take time… The upcoming time will be crucial because it is when the water recedes that we will know the damage… Farmers suffered a huge loss, many hectares of land were submerged and people’s houses were washed away…

“The biggest challenge will be how the sand brought in by the water will be removed… It is a request that those who can, should come forth for the help… We wish for the quicker recovery of the flood-affected people in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar…,” he further said.

Actress Geeta Basra, who was accompanied by Harbhajan Singh, said Punjab, which has contributed immensely to the nation, now needs collective support.

“Punjab has given a lot to the country… But today the state needs the support… People should come forth without relying on others…,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government has launched an extensive fogging campaign in Ajnala and other flood-affected areas to curb the spread of dengue, malaria, and other vector-borne diseases. The initiative aims to protect public health in the wake of recent flooding, which has heightened the risk of disease outbreaks.

Ajnala Nagar Panchayat President Jaspal Singh Dhillon stated, “We are conducting continuous fogging in the flood-affected areas to stop any diseases from spreading… We are also conducting the sprays in the areas which are not affected by floods, as a safety precaution…” (ANI)

