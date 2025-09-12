LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > India > Harbhajan Singh says Punjab's situation is "very serious", highlights challenges of removing sand

Harbhajan Singh says Punjab's situation is "very serious", highlights challenges of removing sand

Harbhajan Singh says Punjab's situation is "very serious", highlights challenges of removing sand

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 05:31:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Former cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh on Thursday expressed deep concern over the devastating floods in Punjab, calling the situation “very serious” and appealing for widespread support to aid relief efforts.

He added that removing the sand deposited by the floodwaters would be one of the biggest challenges in the recovery process.

“Punjab’s situation is very serious, individuals and the government is working for the relief. But this is going to take time… The upcoming time will be crucial because it is when the water recedes that we will know the damage… Farmers suffered a huge loss, many hectares of land were submerged and people’s houses were washed away…

“The biggest challenge will be how the sand brought in by the water will be removed… It is a request that those who can, should come forth for the help… We wish for the quicker recovery of the flood-affected people in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar…,” he further said.

Actress Geeta Basra, who was accompanied by Harbhajan Singh, said Punjab, which has contributed immensely to the nation, now needs collective support.

“Punjab has given a lot to the country… But today the state needs the support… People should come forth without relying on others…,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government has launched an extensive fogging campaign in Ajnala and other flood-affected areas to curb the spread of dengue, malaria, and other vector-borne diseases. The initiative aims to protect public health in the wake of recent flooding, which has heightened the risk of disease outbreaks.

Ajnala Nagar Panchayat President Jaspal Singh Dhillon stated, “We are conducting continuous fogging in the flood-affected areas to stop any diseases from spreading… We are also conducting the sprays in the areas which are not affected by floods, as a safety precaution…” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: aapGeeta Basraharbhajan singhpunjab-flood-situation

RELATED News

Karnataka: Woman Dies After Her Two-Wheeler Allegedly Topples Over A Pothole
Maihar to witness "unprecedented development", says Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he visits Sharda Mata Mandir
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma hails anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur, calls it "excellent"
‘People Are Going To Vote For…’: What Did RJD MP Sudhakar Singh Said About Upcoming Bihar Polls?
Delhi riots larger conspiracy case: Umar Khalid alleges bias against him, calls FIR joke

LATEST NEWS

"Extremely happy with the form I have been in": Sathiyan Gnanasekaran after winning UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2025 title
Harbhajan Singh says Punjab's situation is "very serious", highlights challenges of removing sand
ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Why Real Estate Investors Must Act Fast For Tax Return?
"Italy does not forget": Giorgia Meloni remembers 9/11 victims, vows to continue fight against terrorism
FermionIC Design and Tata Electronics Partner to Deliver India's First 4-Channel X-Band Beamformer IC for Phased Array Radar Applications
'Historic win": Rishab Yadav after winning gold at World Archery Championships 2025
UKIBC hosts 3rd Annual Technology Conference with Leaders from Government and Industry
Blink Digital Wins Four Awards at Campaign Brief's The Work 2025
"We have a very good team this year": South Africa's star Sune Luus ahead of Women's World Cup
Galaxy Medicare IPO: QIBs Are In, Retail’s Lagging, Here’s What You Need To Know Before You Buy!
Harbhajan Singh says Punjab's situation is "very serious", highlights challenges of removing sand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Harbhajan Singh says Punjab's situation is "very serious", highlights challenges of removing sand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Harbhajan Singh says Punjab's situation is "very serious", highlights challenges of removing sand
Harbhajan Singh says Punjab's situation is "very serious", highlights challenges of removing sand
Harbhajan Singh says Punjab's situation is "very serious", highlights challenges of removing sand
Harbhajan Singh says Punjab's situation is "very serious", highlights challenges of removing sand

QUICK LINKS