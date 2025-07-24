Home > India > Heavy Rain In Dehradun Triggers IndiGo Flight Delays; Airline Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers

Heavy Rain In Dehradun Triggers IndiGo Flight Delays; Airline Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory due to heavy rainfall over Dehradun, warning of temporary disruptions to flight schedules. Passengers are advised to check their flight status and allow additional travel time. The airline is monitoring the situation and assures support to affected travellers.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 24, 2025 17:08:06 IST

In light of intense rainfall in Dehradun on July 24, IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory alerting passengers to potential delays and temporary disruptions in flight schedules. The advisory was released via the airline’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle at around 4:33 PM on Wednesday.

“There’s a heavy downpour over Dehradun at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules,” IndiGo said in its post.

The advisory comes as a caution to passengers travelling to or from Dehradun, a city that has been witnessing persistent monsoon showers this week. The airline has urged travellers to allow extra time for their journey, especially considering the slower traffic movement in and around the airport due to waterlogged roads and reduced visibility.

“If you’re travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual,” the statement read.

IndiGo also assured passengers that the situation is being monitored closely by its operations team, and every effort is being made to minimise inconvenience and resume flight operations smoothly.

“We’re monitoring the situation closely and will get you airborne as soon as possible,” the airline added.

For real-time updates, passengers have been advised to check their flight status through the IndiGo mobile app or official website before leaving for the airport.

The airline reiterated its commitment to assisting travellers during this weather-related disruption: “Please check your flight status on our app or website before leaving. Remember, we’re here if you need anything along the way.”

The advisory follows weather alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, over the next few days. Travellers are also being urged by local authorities to take necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary movement during peak rain hours.

IndiGo’s proactive communication is in line with recent aviation safety protocols and passenger rights guidelines, as airlines across India adapt to the challenges posed by monsoon disruptions.

Passengers scheduled to fly in and out of Dehradun in the coming days are encouraged to stay updated through official channels and remain flexible with their travel plans.

As monsoon activity intensifies across North India, travellers can expect more weather-related advisories from airlines and authorities in the coming weeks.

