Himachal Cloudburst: 112 Died, 362 Roads Shut So Far

Here’s your rewritten news article in active voice, simple language, with proper subheadings, 100% original style, and SEO-friendly structure.

Monsoon Rains Trigger Flash Floods and Landslides in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy Downpour Disrupts Roads and Transport

Monsoon rains have caused severe damage in Himachal Pradesh, triggering multiple cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides over the past few days. Officials reported that the intense rainfall has forced the closure of 362 roads across the state, halting vehicular movement. Mandi district remains the worst affected, with 220 roads blocked due to continuous landslides and heavy rain. In Kullu district, 91 roads have been shut, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). The adverse weather has severely impacted daily life and transport networks.

IMD Issues Weather Alerts for the State

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Shimla has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, warning of heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas. For Monday to Wednesday, the IMD has issued an orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rain in two to four districts. On Saturday, light to moderate showers fell in several areas, while thunderstorms were recorded in Sundernagar, Murari Devi, Kangra, Bhuntar, Shimla, Jubbarhatti, and Jot. Seobagh and Dhaulakuan experienced gusty winds with speeds between 46–50 km/h.

Death Toll and Missing Persons

The SEOC confirmed that the ongoing monsoon season has claimed 112 lives due to rain-related incidents, while 37 people remain missing. Public infrastructure has suffered extensive damage, with 704 power transformers and 178 water supply schemes affected in multiple districts. Continuous rain has made restoration work challenging. Officials are monitoring the situation closely and are working on clearing blocked roads and restoring essential services in affected regions.

Economic Losses and Rainfall Data

Since the monsoon arrived on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has reported financial losses worth Rs 1,988 crore. The state has recorded 58 flash floods, 30 cloudbursts, and 53 major landslides during this period. Rainfall has been above average, with the state receiving 503 mm from June 1 to August 9, exceeding the normal 445.7 mm by 13 percent, according to the Meteorological Department. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid traveling to vulnerable areas during heavy rainfall.

Must Read: Encounter In Kishtwar: Security Forces Trap Two Terrorists In Dul Area