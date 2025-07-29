How Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Plans To Drive India’s Tech Future With The Council For Future Affairs — Everything You Need To Know

Ever wondered who’s planning for India’s tech-driven future?

Back in March 2025, Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma introduced a bold idea in Parliament — the Council for Future Affairs (CFA). Think of it as a national command center for emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, and even Small Modular Nuclear Reactors. The goal? To ensure India doesn’t just keep pace with global disruption but actually leads it.

Sharma’s office described the CFA as a game-changing platform for merging policy, research, industry, and global partnerships under one strategic umbrella. And guess where the inspiration came from? Haryana — Sharma’s home state — which had just launched a “Department of Future,” the first of its kind in the country.

The message is clear: India must prepare now to shape the world of tomorrow. With rising tech waves ahead, are we ready to ride the tide?

Council Aims To Centralise Innovation And Policy Strategy

The CFA, as outlined in Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma’s March resolution, would function as a strategic, inter-disciplinary platform that integrates technology foresight into national planning. It would coordinate efforts among ministries, industries, academia, and global partners to ensure India doesn’t just keep up with disruptive technologies but helps lead them. Inspired by Haryana’s “Department of Future,” Kartikeya Sharma said the department serves as a cross-sectoral think tank for domains like healthcare, sustainability, agriculture, and education — a model the CFA could replicate at the national scale to future-proof India’s growth story.

MP Cites Progressive Leadership In States And Centre

In his speech, Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma praised Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, stating:

“Under his visionary leadership, Haryana has emerged as a national model in future-oriented governance, showing how states can lead the way for national policy innovation.”

He also tied the CFA vision to the digital governance legacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying:

“The Council for Future Affairs will build upon this strong foundation laid by PM Modi and take India into the next frontier — ensuring we are not only prepared for disruptive technologies but actively shaping them in alignment with our national priorities and values.”

MP Kartikeya Sharma highlighted flagship initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, DBT, and UPI as strong stepping stones toward a digitally empowered India.

Council For Future Affairs Would Report To PM For Strategic Oversight

In his March resolution, Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma proposed that the Council for Future Affairs (CFA) report directly to the Prime Minister. This direct line would ensure smooth coordination and faster decision-making across ministries. Sharma also suggested setting up specialized Research and Product Development Councils (RPDCs) with their own budgets and global partnerships to turn cutting-edge research into practical innovations quickly. The idea gained support from multiple parties, highlighting Parliament’s growing recognition of the need for a clear, forward-looking strategy to keep pace with rapid tech changes. As technology races ahead, wouldn’t it be very reassuring to know India has a dedicated team ready to steer us confidently into the future.

Key Focus Areas Of Proposed Council For Future Affairs

Artificial Intelligence: Build a unified AI innovation and ethics roadmap

Build a unified AI innovation and ethics roadmap Blockchain: Drive secure, scalable digital infrastructure

Drive secure, scalable digital infrastructure Quantum Computing: Position India as a quantum tech leader

Position India as a quantum tech leader Small Modular Reactors: Expand clean and modular energy solutions

Expand clean and modular energy solutions Research and Product Development Councils (RPDCs): Accelerate lab-to-market innovation pipeline.

(With Inputs From PTI)

