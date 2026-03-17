India Post Launches ’24 Speed Post’ Service, Assures Next-Day Delivery Across Six Major Cities In First Phase

The Department of Posts on Tuesday rolled out a new 24-hour Speed Post service in the presence of Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

The ‘24 Speed Post’ service offers next-day assured delivery for urgent consignments. In its initial phase, it will be operational in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Additionally, the 24 and 48 Speed Post services promise D+1 and D+2 delivery timelines, supported by dedicated processing slots and priority air logistics.

“Today, India Post is on her growth path with three new products being launched today. 24 Speed Post, 48 Speed Post and 24 Speed Pass. These three products have been tested on a pilot basis across multiple cities,” Scindia said.

With the 98 per cent delivery hit time, the minister said they are being launched across six cities.

“We assure our customers that not only will we deliver on time, but we will deliver based on our customers’ aspirations. We will deliver based on cutting-edge technology. We will deliver based on the latest customer relationship management tools. And we will satisfy each and every single customer of ours. India Post has the scale and the trust that no other delivery system across the world has, with 165,000 post offices across the length and breadth of our country,” he said.

He said the Department aims to be the logistics fulfilment provider for every e-commerce transaction in the country.

“And it is with that ambition and that goal that we today launch three products. We will be increasing the number of lanes and the number of cities that we will be spreading these products to by September, and in stage two by 31st December. For 24 speedposts and 48 speedposts, we hope to reach all T1 and T2 cities, and for 24 speed parcel, an increasing number of cities by December 31st,” he further noted.

(With ANI Inputs)