India To Democratise AI: Ashwini Vaishnaw Outlines Modi Government's Plans To Slash Computing Costs And Introduce Techno-Legal Regulation At Davos 2026

India To Democratise AI: Ashwini Vaishnaw Outlines Modi Government’s Plans To Slash Computing Costs And Introduce Techno-Legal Regulation At Davos 2026

India is building a low-cost, inclusive AI ecosystem with shared GPUs, public-private partnerships, and massive AI skill training to become a global AI leader, says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, ANI
Ashwini Vaishnaw, ANI

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 21, 2026 17:53:27 IST

India To Democratise AI: Ashwini Vaishnaw Outlines Modi Government’s Plans To Slash Computing Costs And Introduce Techno-Legal Regulation At Davos 2026

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Information Technology, has outlined India’s all-encompassing plan to rule the world of artificial intelligence, highlighting a move away from big-tech-controlled resources and toward a public-private partnership model. 

Speaking at a World Economic Forum panel on the “Role of AI in Economic Growth and Global Influence,” the Minister disclosed that, in contrast to many nations where big tech controls GPU access, India has successfully formed a public-private partnership with 38,000 GPUs as a common compute facility, accessible to students, researchers, and startups at about one-third the global cost.

Vaishnaw promoted a “techno-legal” strategy in order to address the crucial issue of regulation instead of depending exclusively on stand-alone legislation. He maintained that in order to mitigate dangers like prejudice and deepfakes, the complexity of modern technology necessitates the use of strong technological tools, such as detection systems that are precise enough to withstand legal examination. In order to reduce bias, enable accurate deepfake detection, and guarantee appropriate “unlearning” prior to the deployment of AI models, he continued, India is creating technology.

The Minister also emphasized a strategic change in the economics of the Fifth Industrial Revolution, arguing that scalable, affordable solutions—rather than merely “brute-force” computing—will provide the enormous return on investment of the future. He refuted the notion that costly hardware is necessary for all advancements in AI, pointing out that “nearly 95% of AI work can be done using the 20-50 billion parameter models.”

Vaishnaw claims that these more compact, effective versions can operate on widely accessible CPUs, so lessening India’s reliance on particular foreign suppliers and lowering the geopolitical risks connected with the global chip supply chain.India intends to democratize AI by investing heavily in people capital in addition to hardware. In an effort to guide the local IT sector toward offering scalable AI services for the international market, the government is now supervising the training of 10 million workers in AI skills. The Minister cited recent rankings from Stanford University as evidence of this development, pointing out that India is currently ranked third in the world for AI talent, preparedness, and penetration.

India is establishing itself as a “use-case capital” for the world by providing free AI models for common social requirements and government-subsidized GPU access. In closing, the Minister reaffirmed that India’s strategy is essentially inclusive, guaranteeing that those at the bottom of the pyramid benefit from the AI revolution. This methodical approach solidifies India’s position as a leading global AI leader by combining inexpensive infrastructure, a distinctive legislative environment, and an emphasis on effective model deployment.

 (ANI)

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 5:53 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Ashwini VaishnawWorld Economic Forum

QUICK LINKS