Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
Home > India > 'Living In La-La Land': India Tears Into Pakistan At UN, Tells Islamabad To Focus On IMF Crisis Instead Of Kashmir, 'J&K Budget Is More Than Double The IMF Bailout'

'Living In La-La Land': India Tears Into Pakistan At UN, Tells Islamabad To Focus On IMF Crisis Instead Of Kashmir, 'J&K Budget Is More Than Double The IMF Bailout'

At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, India delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir allegations. India’s representative Anupama Singh accused Islamabad of propaganda and slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for acting as an “echo chamber.”

India slams Pakistan at UNHRC, cites Kashmir development. Photo: X.

Last updated: February 26, 2026 12:29:05 IST

‘Living In La-La Land’: India Tears Into Pakistan At UN, Tells Islamabad To Focus On IMF Crisis Instead Of Kashmir, ‘J&K Budget Is More Than Double The IMF Bailout’

India delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan at the 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which is being held from 23 February to 31 March, accusing Islamabad of spreading propaganda and asserting that Jammu and Kashmir’s development trajectory stands in stark contrast to Pakistan’s economic troubles.

Exercising India’s Right to Reply during the high-level segment held on February 25, Anupama Singh, India’s representative, rejected allegations made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), saying the grouping had allowed itself to be used as an “echo chamber” for one member state.

“We categorically reject these allegations, ” Singh said, adding that Pakistan’s “incessant propaganda now reeks of envy.”

Singh reiterated India’s long-standing position that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.” She said the accession of the region to India in 1947 was “completely legal and irrevocable,” in accordance with the Indian Independence Act and international law.

“The only outstanding dispute regarding this region is the illegal occupation of Indian territories by Pakistan,” she stated, calling on Islamabad to vacate areas under its control.

In a pointed remark that drew attention at the Council, Singh referenced infrastructure and economic development in the region, including the inauguration of the Chenab Rail Bridge, described as the world’s highest railway bridge.

“If the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world’s highest bridge, inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir last year, is fake, then Pakistan must be hallucinating or living in the ‘La-la-land'”, she said.

She further claimed that the development budget of Jammu and Kashmir is “more than double the recent bailout package” Pakistan sought from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), contrasting what she described as governance and development in the Union Territory with Pakistan’s economic challenges.

Responding to criticism on democratic processes, Singh said it was “hard to take lectures on democracy from a country where civilian governments rarely complete their terms.” She cited voter turnout in recent general and assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as evidence that people in the region have “rejected the ideology of terrorism and violence” and are moving ahead on the path of development.

Concluding her remarks, Singh accused Pakistan of attempting to destabilise the region through ” relentless state-sponsored terrorism,” while asserting that Jammu and Kashmir continues to progress politically, economically and socially.

“Pakistan would do well if it focuses on fixing its deepening internal crisis rather than masking it with grandstanding at such a platform, ” she said, adding that “the world can certainly see through its charade.”
The exchange marks the latest round of sharp diplomatic sparring between India and Pakistan at multilateral forums like the UNHRC over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from ANI)

‘Living In La-La Land’: India Tears Into Pakistan At UN, Tells Islamabad To Focus On IMF Crisis Instead Of Kashmir, ‘J&K Budget Is More Than Double The IMF Bailout’

QUICK LINKS