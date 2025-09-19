J-K: Anantnag Police attaches immovable property under Narco-Terror case
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 02:42:07 IST

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 (ANI): In action against individuals involved in unlawful activities, Anantnag Police on Thursday attached immovable property in the Narco-Terror case.

According to a release, the property attachment has been carried out in connection with FIR No. 57/2024, registered under Sections 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act, 13, 18, and 39 of the UA(P) Act, Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Mattan.

The attached property comprises land measuring 3 Kanals and 6 Marlas, falling under Khasra No. 283 Min, Khewat No. 16, and Khata No. 155, located at Sangam Bijbehara. The land is registered in the name of Iqra Mushtaq, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, resident of Hugam, Srigufwara, Anantnag. She is the niece of the accused, Firdous Ahmad Bhat.

This action has been taken under due legal process and is part of the ongoing crackdown on individuals and properties linked with unlawful and anti-national activities. The Anantnag Police remains committed to maintaining peace, public safety, and upholding the rule of law.

Meanwhile, on September 5, continuing its drive against individuals involved in unlawful activities, the police in Anantnag attached a vehicle under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with an ongoing investigation in case FIR No 57/2024 of PS Mattan.

A Swift vehicle bearing registration number JK03N-3237, owned by Muzakir Mohi-ud-Din Shah, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Shah, resident of Takia Hugam, Srigufwara Anantnag, has been attached under Section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Muzakir is the nephew of the accused, Firdous Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Hugam, Srigufwara, Anantnag, the release added

The vehicle is linked to Case FIR No. 57/2024 registered at Police Station Mattan, under sections 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act, 13, 18, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, section 5 of the Explosives Substances Act, and section 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

As per legal provisions, the said vehicle has been seized as proceeds of terrorism, and the owner is prohibited from selling, leasing, or transferring the said property until further notice. Police remain committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that those aiding or abetting unlawful activities face appropriate legal action. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: anantnag-policejammu and kashmirnarco-terror-caseproperty-attachment

