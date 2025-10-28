Jaipur Tragedy: Bus Hits Power Line, 2 Dead And Several Injured In Fiery Blast

A tragic accident in Jaipur, Rajasthan, claimed the lives of two passengers and left several others injured after a passenger bus carrying labourers caught fire upon coming into contact with a high-tension power line on Tuesday morning.

LPG Cylinders On Bus Roof Trigger Deadly Blast

According to initial reports, the bus transporting labourers from different states was carrying LPG gas cylinders on its roof. The tragedy unfolded when an 11,000-kilovolt power line snapped and fell onto the moving vehicle near Todi village in the Shahpura area.

The electric surge caused one of the LPG cylinders to explode, engulfing the bus in flames within moments.

Officials from the Fire Department and local police rushed to the scene with assistance from nearby villagers. The blaze was eventually brought under control, but not before it caused significant casualties. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as passengers attempted to escape the burning vehicle.

A fire department official told the media, Rajasthan that the bus had 15 LPG cylinders, two of which exploded.

“We managed to rescue around 25 passengers. Unfortunately, two people died on the spot,” the official said.

BREAKING: 2 killed, 12 others injured after bus carrying labourers catches fire in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The incident happened after the bus came in contact with a high-tension power line. pic.twitter.com/Q0UXfsTHlj — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) October 28, 2025

Victims Identified, Several In Critical Condition

Authorities confirmed that the two deceased have been identified as Naseem (50) and his daughter Sahinam (20). Their bodies have been kept in a local mortuary.

At least 5 passengers are in critical condition and have been referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, while 4 others are receiving treatment at the Shahpura Sub-District Hospital. Among the critically injured are 3 women—Nazma, Sitara, and Naheem—and 2 men, Azar and Altaf.

Most of the labourers on board were from Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh, and were reportedly traveling to work at a nearby brick kiln in Todi village.

Government Orders Probe Into Incident

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Dr. Premchand Bairwa confirmed the details of the tragedy, saying that an investigation is underway.

“A fire broke out in a bus filled with labourers coming from another state. It is being said that there were two LPG cylinders and one of them exploded after the vehicle came into contact with a high-tension wire,” Bairwa told media.

“Two people have lost their lives, and the injured have been shifted to hospitals. A detailed inquiry is being conducted.”

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Animal Rights Activist Repeatedly Slaps An Ill Woman Over Beating A Dog, Watch What Happens Next