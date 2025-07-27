Home > India > Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Elder Son Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest Elections Independently

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Elder Son Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest Elections Independently

Tej Pratap Yadav announced he will contest the Bihar assembly elections from Mahua as an Independent after being expelled from the RJD by his father Lalu Prasad. He claimed growing public support and said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not retain power after the polls.

Tej Pratap Yadav On Bihar Election
Tej Pratap Yadav On Bihar Election

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 27, 2025 11:05:14 IST

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav announced that he will contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections as an Independent candidate from the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district. He currently represents the Hasanpur seat in Samastipur.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday evening, Tej Pratap said, “Yes, this time, I will contest the elections from Mahua assembly seat as an Independent candidate. My opponents must have started to feel an itch.” He also stated, “I have people’s support… a large number of people are now connected with my ‘Team Tej Pratap Yadav’, a social media platform to reach out to people.”

Tej Pratap Targets Nitish Kumar Ahead of Elections

Tej Pratap Yadav expressed confidence that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would not return to power after the assembly elections. He told reporters, “I am confident that ‘chacha’ (Nitish) will not become the CM… those who would form the government, if they talk about youths, employment, education, and health, Tej Pratap Yadav will stand with them.” His remarks signal his intent to play an active role in the state’s politics despite his expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which came just months ahead of the elections under the leadership of his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

Lalu Prasad Expelled Tej Pratap from RJD for Six Years

RJD founder and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad expelled Tej Pratap Yadav from the party on May 25 for six years. The expulsion followed a controversial social media post in which Tej Pratap reportedly claimed to be in a relationship with a woman named Anushka. He later deleted the post, saying his Facebook account was hacked. Lalu Prasad cited “irresponsible behaviour” as the reason for his decision. Tej Pratap’s removal from the party has created a visible rift within the RJD, coming at a crucial time just before the state heads to assembly polls.

Tej Pratap Alleged ‘Conspiracy’ Against Him After Expulsion

After being removed from the party, Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that a conspiracy was being plotted to separate him from his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav. He posted on social media that some people were playing the role of ‘Jaichand’, a term used for traitors, to divide the brothers. The political conflict within the family drew public attention, especially since both Tej Pratap and Tejashwi are sons of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi—both former chief ministers of Bihar. The two brothers are among four of their nine siblings who are active in politics in Bihar.

Tej Pratap’s Political Journey and Family Background

Tej Pratap Yadav entered politics in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections. He became an MLA and later held cabinet positions during his two terms. His sudden expulsion from the RJD marks a significant shift in his political path. Despite the setback, Tej Pratap remains active and plans to contest independently in the upcoming elections. Born to political veterans Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, he comes from a prominent political family. The RJD, now led by Tejashwi Yadav, is preparing for the elections without Tej Pratap as a party member for the first time in years.

Must Read: Six Killed In Massive Stampede In Temple In Haridwar: Report

Tags: Bihar ElectionsTej Pratap Yadav

RELATED News

Landmark Shift In India Maldives Ties: President Mohamad Muizzu Calls India As Crucial Partner
NCERT To Prepare Special Module On Operation Sindoor For Classes 3 To 12
Six Killed In Massive Stampede In Temple In Haridwar: Report
Did The Tamil Nadu Teen Die After Watching Alleged Juice Only Diet On YouTube? What Do We Know
Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Central India And West Coast Till July 31 – Check State-Wise Forecast

LATEST NEWS

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul Create History In 4th Test vs England, Match Sunil Gavaskar-Dilip Sardesai’s 55-Year-Old Record
Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Check Out The Timings For The Race, Where To Watch
Double Celebration For Steve Aoki As He Announces Birth Of His Son On Wedding Anniversary
Arsenal Strike Big With Viktor Gyokeres Signing from Sporting
Australia vs West Indies 4th T20I: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis Power Aussies To 3-Wicket Win, 4-0 Series Lead
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Chant Malti’s Favourite Song ‘APT’ During BLACKPINK’s NYC Concert
Uorfi Javed Recalls Starving To Get Extremely Skinny: Mentally, I Was F****d
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Elder Son Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest Elections Independently
Was Sumeera Rajput Poisoned Over a Forced Marriage? Pakistani TikTok Creator Found Dead At Home In Sindh Province
Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025: A Timeless Celebration Of Bridal Couture In New Delhi
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Elder Son Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest Elections Independently

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Elder Son Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest Elections Independently

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Elder Son Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest Elections Independently
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Elder Son Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest Elections Independently
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Elder Son Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest Elections Independently
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Elder Son Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest Elections Independently

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?