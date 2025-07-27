Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Elder Son Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest Elections Independently

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav announced that he will contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections as an Independent candidate from the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district. He currently represents the Hasanpur seat in Samastipur.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday evening, Tej Pratap said, “Yes, this time, I will contest the elections from Mahua assembly seat as an Independent candidate. My opponents must have started to feel an itch.” He also stated, “I have people’s support… a large number of people are now connected with my ‘Team Tej Pratap Yadav’, a social media platform to reach out to people.”

Tej Pratap Targets Nitish Kumar Ahead of Elections

Tej Pratap Yadav expressed confidence that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would not return to power after the assembly elections. He told reporters, “I am confident that ‘chacha’ (Nitish) will not become the CM… those who would form the government, if they talk about youths, employment, education, and health, Tej Pratap Yadav will stand with them.” His remarks signal his intent to play an active role in the state’s politics despite his expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which came just months ahead of the elections under the leadership of his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

Lalu Prasad Expelled Tej Pratap from RJD for Six Years

RJD founder and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad expelled Tej Pratap Yadav from the party on May 25 for six years. The expulsion followed a controversial social media post in which Tej Pratap reportedly claimed to be in a relationship with a woman named Anushka. He later deleted the post, saying his Facebook account was hacked. Lalu Prasad cited “irresponsible behaviour” as the reason for his decision. Tej Pratap’s removal from the party has created a visible rift within the RJD, coming at a crucial time just before the state heads to assembly polls.

Tej Pratap Alleged ‘Conspiracy’ Against Him After Expulsion

After being removed from the party, Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that a conspiracy was being plotted to separate him from his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav. He posted on social media that some people were playing the role of ‘Jaichand’, a term used for traitors, to divide the brothers. The political conflict within the family drew public attention, especially since both Tej Pratap and Tejashwi are sons of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi—both former chief ministers of Bihar. The two brothers are among four of their nine siblings who are active in politics in Bihar.

Tej Pratap’s Political Journey and Family Background

Tej Pratap Yadav entered politics in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections. He became an MLA and later held cabinet positions during his two terms. His sudden expulsion from the RJD marks a significant shift in his political path. Despite the setback, Tej Pratap remains active and plans to contest independently in the upcoming elections. Born to political veterans Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, he comes from a prominent political family. The RJD, now led by Tejashwi Yadav, is preparing for the elections without Tej Pratap as a party member for the first time in years.

