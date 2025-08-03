Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates 29 NH Projects Worth Rs 5,233 crore In Andhra Pradesh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 29 National Highway projects covering 272 KM worth Rs 5,233 crore, in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh.

At the event, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Union MoS Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani were also present.

Gadkari Said These Projects Are Designed To Eliminate Accident-prone Black Spots

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari stated, “Aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these projects are designed to eliminate accident-prone black spots and railway crossings, reduce transportation costs, strengthen last-mile connectivity in rural and tribal areas, and decongest key urban centres such as Tirupati, Nellore, and Rayachoty, thereby positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India’s growth story.

Gadkari also highlighted a significant drop in India’s logistics cost. Improved road infrastructure has brought logistics costs down from 16 per cent to 10 per cent and is projected to reach 9 per cent by December 2025. This reduction is expected to double exports and boost employment.

He noted that the length of National Highways under NHAI has increased by 120 per cent, from 4,000 km in 2014 to 8,700 km in 2025, demonstrating the government’s strong focus on infrastructure-led economic growth.

The Projects Include New NHs And Upgradation Of Existing Highways

The Madanapalle to Pileru stretch of NH 71 has been transformed into a modern 4-lane corridor spanning 56 km, constructed for Rs 1,994 Crore. This significant upgrade includes 9 flyovers, a rail overbridge, 19 major bridges, 5 vehicular underpasses, and 10 local underpasses.

Similarly, the Kurnool to Mandlem section of NH-340C has been upgraded to a 4-lane road with paved shoulders over 31 km, featuring one flyover, 4 viaducts, 3 local underpasses, and a minor underpass, for Rs 858 crore.

