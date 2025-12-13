LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high
LIVE TV
Home > India > [OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today Live: Shillong Teer is a popular lottery game rooted in archery, conducted daily in Meghalaya. The game is played in two rounds, and participants place bets by predicting the number of arrows that will strike the target. This report provides the winning numbers for all Teer draws held on December 13, 2025.

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 13, 2025 10:08:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Result Today Live Updates December 13, 2025: Shillong Teer, a legal lottery based on archery, is played daily in Meghalaya under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Ground. The game not only offers participants a chance to win cash rewards but also helps in encouraging archery among the younger generation.

Teer Results for December 13, 2025: Winning Numbers from All Major Games
Check the latest outcomes from key Teer draws held on December 13, 2025, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
XX XX

Common Numbers for December 13, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced soon

  • House: To be announced soon

  • Ending: To be announced soon

Juwai Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced shortly
  • House: To be announced shortly
  • Ending: To be announced shortly

Winning Numbers for December 13, 2025 

Shillong Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:30 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:30 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:35 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:35 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Teer

  • First Round Result: 2:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 3:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

    Shillong Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:10 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Khanapara Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:30 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Night Teer Result

  • First Round Result 8:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 9:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

How to Play Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, professional archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

  • Players must pick a number between 0 and 99, predicting the exact count of arrows hitting the target.

  • Tickets are available in denominations of ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50, and can only be purchased through authorised agents.

Prize Money Structure

  • Correct guess in Round 1 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹80

  • Correct guess in Round 2 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹60

  • Correct guess in both rounds with ₹1 each → Win up to ₹4,000

Other Popular Teer Games in Meghalaya

  • Juwai Teer

  • Shillong Morning Teer

  • Khanapara Teer

  • Jowai Ladrymbai Teer

  • Shillong Night Teer

  • Night Teer Results

Stay Tuned for Live Updates and Complete Teer Results!

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 10:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jowai Ladrymbai Teer ResultJuwai Teer ResultKhanapara Teer ResultMeghalaya Lottery ResultShillong Lottery Result TodayShillong Morning Teer ResultShillong Night Teer ResultShillong Teer 13 december 2025Shillong Teer Lottery ResultShillong Teer Lottery Result TodayShillong Teer Result TodayTeer Common NumbersTeer Result Live Updates

RELATED News

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13.12.2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Delhi Weather Update: Rain To Return In Delhi? UP On Yellow Alert, Check Weather Forecast

Geminid Meteor Shower 2025: Looking For Weekend Plans? Here’s When And How To See 100 Shooting Stars

Luthras’ Deportation Process Awaits Issuance Of Emergency Travel Certificates, CBI Team To Fly To Thailand To Get Them Back

Assam Woman Arrested Over Suspected Pakistan Link As Investigators Uncover Mysterious Money Trail In Tense, Shocking Twist

LATEST NEWS

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Trump Considers Warsh Or Hassett To Lead Fed, Wants ‘Smart Voice’ On Interest Rate Decisions

Iran Arrests Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi In What Supporters Call A ‘Brutal’ Detention

India’s Forex Reserves Rise To USD 687 Billion Amid Gold Gains, Maintaining Strong External Sector Buffer: RBI

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives In Kolkata With Son AbRam Ahead Of Meeting Football Legend Lionel Messi

Why Jemima Khan Has Urged Elon Musk To Intervene Over X Posts On Her Imprisoned Ex-Husband Imran Khan?

‘Nobody Goes Crazy Like This For A President’ December Night Turns Historic As Lionel Messi Lands In Kolkata At 3:00 AM, Watch Viral Videos Of Fans

Why Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Is Being Challenged By 20 US States- What It Means For Indians? Explained

After Deadly Border Clashes, Thailand And Cambodia Agree To Renew Ceasefire, Says Trump

Euphoria Season 3 Teaser From HBO Sparks Frenzy As Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Ignite Dramatic New Twists

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

QUICK LINKS