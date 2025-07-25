Over 100 Pilots Took Sick Leave In Single Day After Deadly AI-171 Crash

In the weeks following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 on June 12, 2025, a concerning trend has emerged within the aviation sector. Reported Rise in the sick leave by flight crew members, particularly pilots aftermath of plane crash in Ahmedabad, losing thrust mid-air and slamming into a hostel building, killing 274 people.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has acknowledged the development and outlined a series of policy interventions to address the emotional toll such incidents exert on aviation professionals.

In the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol responded to an unstarred question (No. 804) regarding mass sick reporting by Air India flight crew members after the June 12, 2025, AI-171 crash, confirming a “minor increase” in pilot sick leave across all fleets.

According to official data, 112 pilots reported sick on June 16 alone just four days after the accident including 51 commanders (P1) and 61 first officers (P2).

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s apex aviation regulator, had earlier issued a dedicated Medical Circular focusing on the mental health of flight crew and Air Traffic Control Officers (ATCOs). The document — DGCA File No. MED:2023/DSA/MMS/DGCA dated February 22, 2023 — laid the foundation for a structured approach to mental wellness in aviation.

Key elements of the circular include:

Quick and Effective Mental Health Assessment Tools: These are now recommended to be incorporated in routine DGCA medical examinations, particularly for Class 1 and 2 medical categories.



Mandatory Training Capsules: Airlines are now advised to roll out customized training sessions designed to help pilots and ATCOs identify early symptoms of stress, fatigue, or depression, and take preventive action.

Peer Support Programmes (PSPs): All aviation organizations scheduled and non-scheduled operators, Flying Training Organizations (FTOs), and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have been urged to establish proactive, non-punitive Peer Support Programmes to provide confidential mental health support and counseling services to employees facing emotional challenges.

