P Chidambaram Agrees That Pahalgam Terrorists Were From Pakistan, BUT…..

In a sharp and pointed address in the Rajya Sabha, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram raised critical concerns about the political aftermath of Operation Sindoor, questioning whether the military operation, though strong in execution, was truly decisive in outcome.

“Yes, Operation Sindoor was successful and strong. But was it decisive? Time alone will tell,” Chidambaram said, drawing a historical contrast with the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The Congress veteran recalled the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh and the largest military surrender after World War II. “That was a decisive war. In contrast, Operation Sindoor ended in a ceasefire,” he remarked. He further said the Indian public understands the difference between a surrender and a ceasefire, subtly indicating that the present government’s handling lacked strategic finality.

Pilots Were Pakistani, But Jets Were From China: Chidambaram

While praising the exemplary military leadership, Chidambaram criticised what he termed a disappointing political follow-up. He raised the question: “Why did India agree to a ceasefire?” a query that hung heavily over the House.

He warned of the emerging threat of a united front between Pakistan and China, noting that Pakistani pilots flew Chinese aircraft during the conflict. “This is no longer a two-nation conflict—it is a one-front war,” he said. “Where is the strategic roadmap?”

Chidambaram also flagged major international financial support to Pakistan post-Operation Sindoor. He cited how on May 9, 2025, the IMF approved $1 billion in aid to Pakistan, and on June 3, the Asian Development Bank cleared $800 million—even as India sits on the 18-member IMF committee. “What explains India’s silence?” he asked.

Chidambaram: Has India lost the trust Of Its Neighbours?

The Congress leader launched a biting critique of India’s diplomatic posture, referring to China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who praised Pakistan for its so-called action against terrorism. “Our own Foreign Minister not only met Wang Yi afterwards, but also had an audience with President Xi Jinping,” Chidambaram revealed.

He also questioned the government’s global outreach strategy. “Why were delegations sent across the world but not to India’s neighbours? Has India lost the trust of its immediate neighbours?” he asked.

Chidambaram added that most nations condemned terrorism, but none named or shamed Pakistan. He also warned that while foreign terrorists infiltrate from Pakistan, home-grown terrorism within India is equally alarming.

How Trump Announces Ceasefire First?

In a stinging segment of his address, Chidambaram focused on former US President Donald Trump’s role in announcing the India-Pakistan ceasefire before any Indian official had spoken.

“On May 10, at 3:30 pm, India’s DGMO makes a statement. At 5:35 pm, Trump announces that India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire. Why was Trump allowed to make the announcement before our government?” he asked, alleging that the Indian Prime Minister should have issued a formal protest.

“Instead, the government remained silent—even as Trump invited Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir for dinner and called him a ‘phenomenal partner’,” he added.

Chidambaram also listed several instances where the Modi government had failed to protest US actions:

Indian nationals were handcuffed in the US.

Steep tariffs were imposed.

The US voted in favour of IMF funding for Pakistan.

Indian student visa interviews were suspended.

“Not a word of protest,” he said. “That’s how this government chooses to respond to Trump.”

Ending his speech on a firm note, Chidambaram said India must introspect whether the military’s valour is being matched by the political leadership’s resolve. “The country deserves answers—not silence and spectacle.”

