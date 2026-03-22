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Home > India News > PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Government With 8,931 Days in Office, Surpasses Pawan Chamling’s Record

PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Government With 8,931 Days in Office, Surpasses Pawan Chamling’s Record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made history by becoming India’s longest-serving head of government, surpassing former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

PM Modi Becomes Longest Serving Head of Government. Photo: @rajnathsingh
PM Modi Becomes Longest Serving Head of Government. Photo: @rajnathsingh

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: March 22, 2026 13:58:23 IST

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PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Government With 8,931 Days in Office, Surpasses Pawan Chamling’s Record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made history by becoming India’s longest-serving head of government, surpassing former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling. With a total of 8,931 days in office, spanning his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister, Modi has edged past Chamling’s record of 8,930 days. 

The milestone marks a significant moment in India’s history, reflecting decades of continuous public service and leadership.

PM Narendra Modi Becomes Longest-Serving Head of Government 

PM Modi has earlier served as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and is also the Prime Minister with the longest prior experience as a Chief Minister.

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He is the first Prime Minister born after Independence and has led his party to victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024.



In October last year, the Prime Minister thanked the people of India as he entered the 25th year of his tenure as head of government.

PM Modi Chief Minister Journey 

Reflecting on his journey since taking the oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001, the Prime Minister said it has been his constant endeavour to improve the lives of people and contribute to national progress. He noted that he assumed office during “very testing circumstances,” recalling that Gujarat was reeling from a devastating earthquake, along with the impact of a super cyclone, successive droughts, and political instability.

PM Modi said these challenges strengthened his resolve to rebuild the state with renewed vigour and hope. Recalling a personal moment, he shared that his mother had advised him to always work for the poor and never accept a bribe, principles he said have guided his public life.

He highlighted Gujarat’s transformation during his tenure, stating that the state moved from being drought-prone and economically strained to becoming a “powerhouse of good governance,” with significant progress in agriculture, industry, and infrastructure.

Modi Highlights 25 Crore Lifted from Poverty, Push for ‘Viksit Bharat’

The Prime Minister also recalled being named the prime ministerial candidate in 2013 amid what he described as a “crisis of trust and governance,” and credited the people of India for giving his party a decisive mandate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He further noted that over the past 11 years, more than 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and India has emerged as a bright spot among major global economies. Emphasising empowerment, he said initiatives have benefited Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, and farmers.

Reiterating his gratitude, PM Modi said serving the nation remains the highest honour and reaffirmed his commitment to building a “Viksit Bharat” guided by constitutional values.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: LPG Cargo Ship from US Arrives India After Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Supply; Govt Waives Charges Till March 31 

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Tags: Gujarat Chief Minister tenure ModiIndia political news Modilongest-serving CM GujaratModi governmentNarendra Modi longest-serving head of governmentPawan Chamling record brokenPM Modi 8931 days record

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PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Government With 8,931 Days in Office, Surpasses Pawan Chamling’s Record

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PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Government With 8,931 Days in Office, Surpasses Pawan Chamling’s Record
PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Government With 8,931 Days in Office, Surpasses Pawan Chamling’s Record
PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Government With 8,931 Days in Office, Surpasses Pawan Chamling’s Record
PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Government With 8,931 Days in Office, Surpasses Pawan Chamling’s Record

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