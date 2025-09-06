"Protecting India's interests is PM Modi's top priority": Union Minister Shekhawat on Trump's appreciative remark on India-US ties

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 6 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foremost priority is safeguarding India’s interests, stressing that “no compromise will be made on that,” while responding to US President Donald Trump’s positive remarks on India-US ties.

Speaking to reporters, Shekhawat said, “Protecting India and India’s interests is Prime Minister Modi’s priority. No compromise will be made on that… India has had very good relations with America… There is a very large Indian population in America… There has always been friendship between India and America, and there will be.”

Earlier on Friday (local time), President Trump, while making an announcement in the White House, called the India-US ties a “very special relationship” and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is “nothing to worry about”.

However, he expressed displeasure over what “he (PM Modi) is doing” in contemporary times.

When asked by ANI, “Are you ready to reset relations with India at this point?”, US President Trump said, “I always will. I’ll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He’s a great Prime Minister. I’ll always be friends, but I just don’t like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion.”

The US President also responded to his post on Truth Social, where he called out losing ‘India and Russia to China’, saying that he does not think that has happened.

He said while responding to a media query by ANI, “I don’t think we have. I’ve been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India – 50 per cent, a very high tariff. I get along very well with (PM) Modi, as you know. He was here a couple of months ago; in fact, we went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference.” (ANI)

