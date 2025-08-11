Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Election Commission Notices, Alleges Poll Body Is Distracting From Main Issue

LIVE TV
Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said on Monday that the notices sent by the Election Commission regarding his ‘vote chori’ allegation are meant to distract from the main issue of alleged irregularities in India’s electoral rolls.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 11, 2025 19:52:22 IST

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said on Monday that the notices sent by the Election Commission regarding his ‘vote chori’ allegation are meant to distract from the main issue of alleged irregularities in India’s electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi said, “It is their (Election Commission’s) data. It is not my data that I will sign (an affidavit). Put that data on your website and you will get to know. All this is just to distract from the issue. This has not just taken place in Bengaluru but in several other constituencies too.”

Rahul Gandhi Responds To Election Commission 

In a post on X, a Congress leader said that ‘Vote Chori’ is an attack on the foundational idea of ‘one man, one vote’. A clean voter roll is imperative for free and fair elections. Our demand from the EC is clear – be transparent and release digital voter rolls so that people and parties can audit them.”

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha has been alleging the Election Commission of India of irregularities in the electoral rolls.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s statement, Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) issued a notice to him over his claims that a 70-year-old woman from Mahadevpura, Shakun Rani, had voted twice.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mahua Moitra and other Opposition leaders took out a protest march from Parliament House to the Election Commission against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged ‘vote chori’. The march was stopped midway by police, and many of the Opposition leaders were detained amid high drama.

In another post on X, the LoP wrote, “Today, when we were going to meet the Election Commission, all the MPs of the INDIA alliance were stopped and taken into custody. The truth of vote theft is now before the country. This fight is not political—it is a fight to protect democracy, the Constitution, and the right to ‘one person, one vote’.

Tags: election commissionOppositionOpposition protestrahul gandhiVote Theft

