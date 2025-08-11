Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Election Commission Notices, Alleges Poll Body Is Distracting From Main Issue

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said on Monday that the notices sent by the Election Commission regarding his ‘vote chori’ allegation are meant to distract from the main issue of alleged irregularities in India’s electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi said, “It is their (Election Commission’s) data. It is not my data that I will sign (an affidavit). Put that data on your website and you will get to know. All this is just to distract from the issue. This has not just taken place in Bengaluru but in several other constituencies too.”

Rahul Gandhi Responds To Election Commission

In a post on X, a Congress leader said that ‘Vote Chori’ is an attack on the foundational idea of ‘one man, one vote’. A clean voter roll is imperative for free and fair elections. Our demand from the EC is clear – be transparent and release digital voter rolls so that people and parties can audit them.”

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha has been alleging the Election Commission of India of irregularities in the electoral rolls.

आज जब हम चुनाव आयोग से मिलने जा रहे थे, INDIA गठबंधन के सभी सांसदों को रोका गया और हिरासत में ले लिया गया। वोट चोरी की सच्चाई अब देश के सामने है। यह लड़ाई राजनीतिक नहीं – यह लोकतंत्र, संविधान और ‘एक व्यक्ति, एक वोट’ के अधिकार की रक्षा की लड़ाई है। एकजुट विपक्ष और देश का हर… pic.twitter.com/SutmUirCP8 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 11, 2025

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s statement, Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) issued a notice to him over his claims that a 70-year-old woman from Mahadevpura, Shakun Rani, had voted twice.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mahua Moitra and other Opposition leaders took out a protest march from Parliament House to the Election Commission against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged ‘vote chori’. The march was stopped midway by police, and many of the Opposition leaders were detained amid high drama.

वोट चोरी के खिलाफ़ इस आंदोलन में INDIA के सभी साथी सांसदों को कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर, पूरी शक्ति के साथ लड़ने के लिए दिल से धन्यवाद। जैसा कि मैंने कहा ये लड़ाई राजनीतिक नहीं है – लोकतंत्र, संविधान और मताधिकार की रक्षा की है और हम ये मिलकर हासिल करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/nhGdONgRKq — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 11, 2025

In another post on X, the LoP wrote, “Today, when we were going to meet the Election Commission, all the MPs of the INDIA alliance were stopped and taken into custody. The truth of vote theft is now before the country. This fight is not political—it is a fight to protect democracy, the Constitution, and the right to ‘one person, one vote’.

