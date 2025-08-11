LIVE TV
Home > India > Rahul Says ‘Vote Chori’ An Attack On Foundational Idea Of ‘One Man, One Vote’, Demands Digital Voter Rolls

Rahul Says ‘Vote Chori’ An Attack On Foundational Idea Of ‘One Man, One Vote’, Demands Digital Voter Rolls

Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of vote theft, demanded the release of digital voter rolls for public audit, cited evidence from Karnataka’s Mahadevapura, and urged citizens to join his campaign to protect democracy.

Rahul Gandhi On Vote Chori (Image Credit: Pinterest)
Rahul Gandhi On Vote Chori (Image Credit: Pinterest)

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: August 11, 2025 16:15:00 IST

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday once again took a swipe at the Election Commission, saying vote theft is an attack on the foundational idea of ‘one man, one vote’ and demanded to release the digital voter rolls so that people and political parties can audit them.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been engaged in a bitter war of words with the poll panel in the last few weeks, on Sunday took to X and wrote, “Vote Chori is an attack on the foundational idea of ‘one man, one vote’.”

Asserting that ‘a clean voter roll is imperative for free and fair elections’, he said, “Our demand from the EC is clear – be transparent and release digital voter rolls so that people and parties can audit them.”

He also released the mobile number and website details for people to join the fight to support his demand, and said: “Join us and support our demand – visit votechori.in/ecdemand or give a missed call on 9650003420. This fight is to protect our democracy.”

Rahul Gandhi, on August 7, alleged massive-level vote theft during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and shared a presentation giving proof of his claims. 

Rahul Gandhi had explained that there were 1,00,250 votes stolen in the Mahadevapura assembly in Karnataka.

He mentioned that there were five types of voter theft, which included 11,965 duplicate voters, 40,009 fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters in a single address, 4,133 invalid photos, and 33,692 misuse of Form 6. 

Also Read: ‘Vote Chori Ki Sachhai Ab Desh Ke Saamney Hain….’ Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Speaks Post Detention

