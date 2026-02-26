LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

A nine-year-old girl collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack at a school in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, with the incident captured on video, just four months after her brother died in a similar manner.

Video Shows 9-Year-Old Collapsing From Heart Attack at School (Image:X)
Video Shows 9-Year-Old Collapsing From Heart Attack at School (Image:X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Last updated: February 26, 2026 14:06:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

A shocking video has emerged from Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, where a 9-year-old girl suffered a cardiac attack while playing with her friends at school.

In the video, the girl can be seen playing with her friends on the school’s basketball court when she suddenly collapses on the ground.

As per reports, she was immediately taken to a nearby government hospital by the school staff, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

You Might Be Interested In

Brother Had Also Died Four Months Ago

The girl has been identified as Divya, a Class Five student at the school. Her brother had also died in a similar manner four months ago, as indicated by several reports.

‘Dropped Dead Suddenly’

Divya was a student of Class 5 at Nagaur’s Gotan International School, and like every day, she had come to attend school early in the morning on February 23.

The incident reportedly took place when she and her friends were running on the basketball court just before the start of the school assembly.

School Principal Ramkunwar Ola told reporters that Divya, who hailed from Talanpur, was running ahead of her friends when the incident happened.

“She suddenly fell down on the court, and we rushed her to the hospital,” he said.

Family Avoids Postmortem

According to doctors, there were no signs of any external injury on her body. In the preliminary examination, the cause of death is said to be cardiac arrest. After the family refused to have a postmortem conducted, the body was handed over to them.

“The child had no prior medical history. According to the family, she was completely healthy. She had not suffered from any serious illness,” said Dr Subhash Berwal, In-charge, CHC Gotan (Nagaur).

Two Children Lost in Four Months

Family members said that Divya’s elder brother, Abhishek, had also died in a similar manner. On September 9, 2025, while playing at home, he suddenly became unconscious. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Takes Strong Action, Imposes Blanket Ban on Class 8 Book Featuring Judicial Corruption Chapter, CJI Surya Kant Says, ‘Judiciary Is Bleeding Today’

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 1:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-10

RELATED News

Battle Of Toilet Cleaners: Calcutta High Court Finds Spic Bottle ‘Virtually Identical’ To Harpic, Stops Godrej From Selling Similar Bottles

‘Truly Splendid!’ PM Narendra Modi Praises Benjamin Netanyahu for Wearing Traditional Indian Attire, Backs India-Israel FTA Push

Supreme Court Takes Strong Action, Imposes Blanket Ban on Class 8 Book Featuring Judicial Corruption Chapter, CJI Surya Kant Says, ‘Judiciary Is Bleeding Today’

Anil Ambani Appears Before ED In Money-Laundering Case A Day After Investigative Agency Seized Reliance Group Chairman’s ₹3,716 Crore Pali Hill Mansion

German Embassy Hosts ‘Climate Talks’ To address critical Environmental Issues

LATEST NEWS

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Rare Lunar Eclipse After 100 Years – Check Holika Dahan Date, Muhurt, Pooja Vidhi, Sutak Time

CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

The Man Who Wants to Give AI a Soul

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause
Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause
Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause
Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

QUICK LINKS