Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

A shocking video has emerged from Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, where a 9-year-old girl suffered a cardiac attack while playing with her friends at school.

In the video, the girl can be seen playing with her friends on the school’s basketball court when she suddenly collapses on the ground.

As per reports, she was immediately taken to a nearby government hospital by the school staff, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Brother Had Also Died Four Months Ago

The girl has been identified as Divya, a Class Five student at the school. Her brother had also died in a similar manner four months ago, as indicated by several reports.

In a tragic incident, a 9-year-old child reportedly died after suffering a suspected heart attack while playing in the school playground. The child suddenly collapsed during recess and was rushed for medical attention, but could not be saved. The incident has left the school… pic.twitter.com/RZTZXIZIFZ — NewsX World (@NewsX) February 26, 2026

‘Dropped Dead Suddenly’

Divya was a student of Class 5 at Nagaur’s Gotan International School, and like every day, she had come to attend school early in the morning on February 23.

The incident reportedly took place when she and her friends were running on the basketball court just before the start of the school assembly.

School Principal Ramkunwar Ola told reporters that Divya, who hailed from Talanpur, was running ahead of her friends when the incident happened.

“She suddenly fell down on the court, and we rushed her to the hospital,” he said.

Family Avoids Postmortem

According to doctors, there were no signs of any external injury on her body. In the preliminary examination, the cause of death is said to be cardiac arrest. After the family refused to have a postmortem conducted, the body was handed over to them.

“The child had no prior medical history. According to the family, she was completely healthy. She had not suffered from any serious illness,” said Dr Subhash Berwal, In-charge, CHC Gotan (Nagaur).

Two Children Lost in Four Months

Family members said that Divya’s elder brother, Abhishek, had also died in a similar manner. On September 9, 2025, while playing at home, he suddenly became unconscious. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

