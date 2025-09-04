LIVE TV
Home > India > Roads in upper Shimla blocked due to heavy snowfall

Roads in upper Shimla blocked due to heavy snowfall

Roads in upper Shimla blocked due to heavy snowfall

Published By: Krunal Rupchandani
Published: September 4, 2025 17:07:47 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): All roads in upper Shimla have been blocked due to the heavy snowfall in the Himachal Pradesh's district on Monday, according to the police.

The sub-division area is experiencing rain whereas the higher reaches are experiencing snowfall of three to six inches in Nankhri, Jakhoo area. As per the police, the whole city is slippery.

Shimla received fresh snow cover on Monday morning leaving the entire town in a white blanket of snow. The tourists who arrived here seemed enthralled to see the fresh snowfall.

"It is an amazing experience to be here and play with snow. It is the first time I am experiencing such a heavy snowfall," Ishita, a tourist who come here from Haryana said while speaking to ANI.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperatures have fallen by 1-2 over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi and by 3-5 over Rajasthan during past 24 hours. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded at 8:30 am today is 0.6 over Churu followed by Narnaul & Ludhiana having temperatures 1.6 and 2.1 respectively.

However, the snow-clearing operation is underway in the city. (ANI)

Roads in upper Shimla blocked due to heavy snowfall

