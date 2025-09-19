Sam Pitroda Clarifies Pakistan Remark After Major Backlash, Says…

Congress overseas chief Sam Pitroda on Friday issued a clarification after his remark about Pakistan stirred row. He had earlier said he “felt at home” in Pakistan. This sparked a major controversy.

In a detailed statement, Pitroda explained that his words were being misunderstood. He said his comment about feeling “at home” in neighbouring countries was meant to highlight the shared history, cultural bonds, and people-to-people connections of South Asia. He stressed that it was not an attempt to “ignore pain, conflict, or the grave challenges we face from terror and geopolitical tensions.”

The Congress leader said he never intended to “belittle anyone’s suffering or undermine legitimate concerns.” Instead, his aim was to encourage “honest conversation, empathy, and a more responsible approach to how India sees itself, and is seen by the world.”

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Pitroda said India should prioritise better ties with its neighbours, offering support and cooperation even when there are challenges such as violence and terrorism. He recalled his past visit to Pakistan, saying, “Of course, there is a problem of violence, of course, there is a problem of terrorism. All that is there, but at the end of the day, in that neighbourhood, there is a common gene pool. I’ve been to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. I don’t feel like I’m in a foreign country.”

His comments immediately invited strong criticism from the BJP. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of having an “undying love” for Pakistan. Taking to X, he wrote, “Rahul Gandhi’s closest ally and leader, family friend Uncle Sam Pitroda — who made racially disgusting comments on Indians — says he feels at home in Pakistan. Why is it surprising? Congress has undying love for Pakistan. They even spoke to Hafiz Saeed via Yasin Malik!”

