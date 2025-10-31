LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime
LIVE TV
Home > India > Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries

Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to allow Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories to appear virtually in the ongoing Stray Dogs case. The top court bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta directed them to be physically present before the Court on Monday, November 3.

Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough in Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance for Chief Secretaries (Representative Image)
Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough in Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance for Chief Secretaries (Representative Image)

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last updated: October 31, 2025 12:20:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to allow Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories to appear virtually in the ongoing Stray Dogs case. The top court bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta directed them to be physically present before the Court on Monday, November 3. 

The direction came despite a plea by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta seeking exemption from personal appearance for the top bureaucrats, citing logistical difficulties.

The bench firmly declined the request, observing that states had failed to comply with the Court’s earlier orders on filing affidavits regarding the implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

Justice Vikram Nath noted: ‘It’s very unfortunate that the government frames rules but takes no action. They are sleeping over court orders.’

‘Let them come physically, we will deal with them,’ Justice Nath said.

The Court had earlier summoned Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs, except two (West Bengal, Telangana)  after noting that most had not filed compliance affidavits despite repeated extensions. 

The bench directed them to appear in person and explain the delay in compliance.

Earlier this week, the Bihar Chief Secretary had sought exemption from personal appearance citing the ongoing Assembly elections. 

Rejecting the plea, the top court noted: ‘The Election Commission is there to take care of the polls.’

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) informed the apex court that a three-acre land in Dwarka has been identified to house aggressive, ferocious, and rabies-affected stray dogs. 

The proposed permanent shelter, expected to accommodate 1,000 to 1,500 dogs, was detailed in an affidavit filed by the MCD.

August 22: SC judgement directed the mandating of sterilisation, deworming, and immunisation of stray dogs under the ABC Rules, 2023, framed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. 

READ MORE: UP Horror: Woman, Lover Take Her Son Out For Dinner, Murder Him Afterwards, Insurance Money Turns Deadly!

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 12:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Stray DogStray dogs caseSupreme Court of India

RELATED News

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (31-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 31-10-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday

National Unity Day 2025: Why India Celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Instead Of Jawaharlal Nehru For Uniting The Nation?

LATEST NEWS

Why Was Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Bhutan Trip Cancelled? Paro’s Weather Keeps Diplomacy At Stake

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action

Virat Kohli Celebrates Jemimah Rodrigues’ Match Winning Century Against Australia

Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries

Is Anil Ambani Back In Trouble Again? Cobrapost’s Rs 41,921 Crore Bombshell Shakes Reliance Group And His Already Shaky Fortune

Trump-Putin Summit Cancelled After Tense Call Over Russia’s Demands Amid War With Ukraine

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour

Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!

Bihar Election 2025: NDA Releases Joint Manifesto, Promises 1 Crore Jobs, ₹2 Lakh Aid for Women & ₹50 Lakh Cr Investment Drive

Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries
Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries
Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries
Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries

QUICK LINKS