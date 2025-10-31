Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to allow Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories to appear virtually in the ongoing Stray Dogs case. The top court bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta directed them to be physically present before the Court on Monday, November 3.

The direction came despite a plea by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta seeking exemption from personal appearance for the top bureaucrats, citing logistical difficulties.

The bench firmly declined the request, observing that states had failed to comply with the Court’s earlier orders on filing affidavits regarding the implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

Justice Vikram Nath noted: ‘It’s very unfortunate that the government frames rules but takes no action. They are sleeping over court orders.’

‘Let them come physically, we will deal with them,’ Justice Nath said.

The Court had earlier summoned Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs, except two (West Bengal, Telangana) after noting that most had not filed compliance affidavits despite repeated extensions.

The bench directed them to appear in person and explain the delay in compliance.

Earlier this week, the Bihar Chief Secretary had sought exemption from personal appearance citing the ongoing Assembly elections.

Rejecting the plea, the top court noted: ‘The Election Commission is there to take care of the polls.’

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) informed the apex court that a three-acre land in Dwarka has been identified to house aggressive, ferocious, and rabies-affected stray dogs.

The proposed permanent shelter, expected to accommodate 1,000 to 1,500 dogs, was detailed in an affidavit filed by the MCD.

August 22: SC judgement directed the mandating of sterilisation, deworming, and immunisation of stray dogs under the ABC Rules, 2023, framed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

