Home > India > Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Puts State on High Alert Amid Heavy Rains

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Puts State on High Alert Amid Heavy Rains

Amid heavy rains in Hyderabad and Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy held an emergency meeting, urging officials to stay alert and ensure swift relief in affected areas. He stressed coordination, public safety, and preparedness, as more rain is forecast in the coming days

Revanth Reddy ordered senior officials and collectors to maintain continuous communication
Revanth Reddy ordered senior officials and collectors to maintain continuous communication

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Edited By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: August 4, 2025 19:39:00 IST

In view of the ongoing heavy rains lashing Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed all district collectors and department officials to remain on high alert.

The Chief Minister convened an emergency meeting with senior officials at the state Secretariat on Sunday evening to review the situation. Emphasizing coordinated action, he instructed all departments to work in tandem to ensure that people in rain-affected areas do not face any hardships.

The CM stressed that timely relief measures must be undertaken, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone regions. He advised authorities to alert the public in areas experiencing high water flow, including within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Heavy Rain Predicted in Telangana In Next Few Days

With the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting more rainfall over the next two to three days, Revanth Reddy directed district collectors to constantly monitor the situation and coordinate closely with all concerned departments.

“All necessary precautions must be taken to prevent any loss of life or property,” the CM said, urging officials to stay present in their respective districts and respond swiftly to any rain-related emergencies.

He also instructed senior officials and collectors to maintain continuous communication and to keep disaster response teams ready for immediate deployment.

Revanth Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to public safety and said that the administration is fully geared up to handle any eventuality arising from the heavy rains.

Also Read: Heavy Rains Lash Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Puts Collectors on High Alert

Tags: rainrevanth reddytelangana

RELATED News

AIADMK Files Contempt Plea Over ‘Stalin-Named’ Scheme, DMK Takes Matter to SC
Kerala Man Ends Life In Forest After Failing To Arrange Son’s Engineering College Fees
Tofu vs Paneer: What’s better for Weight Loss and Protein?
Punjab MP Alleges Son Threatened by Jailed Gangster, Congress-AAP Clash Escalates
Assam: Four Including Wife And Daughter Arrested For Murder Of Dibrugarh Businessman

LATEST NEWS

Digital Ads Now Claim 46% Of India’s Rs 1 Lakh Crore Ad Market: What’s Fueling This Rapid Shift?
Trump’s Deadline Nears as Russia‑Ukraine War Tensions Rise – Here’s What’s at Play | 5 Points
Will Cillian Murphy Play Lord Voldemort In HBO’s New Harry Potter Series? Fans Say, ‘Anyone Else Will Be Disappointing’
Crutch Cameo Chaos: Tyrese Haliburton Steals the Spotlight at WWE SummerSlam
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Puts State on High Alert Amid Heavy Rains
Why ICEA Says Industrial Electronics Are Key To Unlocking India’s $500 Billion Manufacturing Dream By 2030
Afghanistan Chokes Under Crisis: Drought and Overcrowding Push Kabul to Breaking Point
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trolls Targeting His Son’s Skin Colour: Not Letting Anyone Off The Hook
‘Trump in High Heels’? Nancy Mace Kicks off South Carolina GOP Governor Bid With Fiesty Message
RBI’s MPC Meeting Kicks Off: Will August 6 Decision Impact Rates? Economists Predict Major Moves
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Puts State on High Alert Amid Heavy Rains

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Puts State on High Alert Amid Heavy Rains

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Puts State on High Alert Amid Heavy Rains
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Puts State on High Alert Amid Heavy Rains
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Puts State on High Alert Amid Heavy Rains
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Puts State on High Alert Amid Heavy Rains

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?