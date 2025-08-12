What Is The Mines And Minerals Amendment Bill 2025? Passed In The Lok Sabha

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11, 2025, Monday has been passed on August 12, 2025, Tuesday in the Lok Sabha. The bill was passed amidst the protests by the opposition over the revision of Bihar Electoral Rolls by the Election Commission. While moving the bill, Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy had said that the bill will further amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

What do we know about the Mines And Minerals Amendment Bill 2025?

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025 seeks to broaden the scope and territorial domain of the National Mineral Exploration Trust. By widening the scope and territorial domain, this bill seeks to enable the use of the funds accrued to it within India, including offshore areas, and outside India as well. These funds will be used for the exploration and development of mines and minerals.

Additionally, this bill seeks to rename the trust as the National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust. The renaming of National Mineral Exploration Trust as National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust will reflect its enlarged scope. It will also increase the amount of payment to it by the lessees from the present 2 per cent of the royalty payable to 3 per cent.

What is the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957?

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, is a central act in India that regulates the mining sector. This act provides a framework for the development and regulation of mines and minerals. It aims to ensure their optimal utilization and conservation under the control of the Union. The Act has been amended several times, most notably in 2015. The objective of the 2015 amendment was to introduce reforms like auction-based mineral concession grants and the establishment of District Mineral Foundations.

