What Modi Said To Qatar Emir Over Israel’s Strike On Doha, Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday talked to Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the phone over Israeli strikes on Doha, expressing deep concern over the attacks in Doha and condemning the violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar.

“Spoke with Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar, “PM Modi posted on X.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi appreciated the role being played by Qatar in promoting regional peace and stability, including its mediation efforts in Gaza to achieve a ceasefire and release of all hostages.

The Prime Minister also reiterated support for the resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy and the need to avoid escalation, highlighting that India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

On Sept 9, 2025, Israel launches strikes in Doha, leading to the deaths of six people. Following the strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that “Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

However, Qatar condemned the attack on Hamas’ political headquarters. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari called the strike a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.”

In a statement, Hamas said five of its members had been killed in the attack.

ALSO READ: Is It the Last Option? After Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid Moves To Supreme Court Against HC’s Denial Of Bail In Delhi Riots Case