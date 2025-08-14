LIVE TV
What's Objectional? SC Questions Kapil Sibal On His Appeal To Reserve Order On Stray Dogs

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard petitions challenging its earlier order to relocate all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners, said the directive was unworkable due to a shortage of shelters, adding, “Start rounding the street dogs... to Shelters and pounds that don’t exist.”

SC ON STRAY DOGS
SC ON STRAY DOGS

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 14, 2025 13:03:48 IST

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday began hearing petitions against its earlier order on stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region. Justice Vikram Nath asked Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, “What is the objectionable part?” referring to the ruling that directed authorities to pick up all stray dogs within eight weeks and move them to dog shelters.

Kapil Sibal Highlights Shortage of Shelters

Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners, told the bench that the order could not be implemented due to the shortage of dog shelters in Delhi-NCR. He said, “Start rounding the street dogs from all locality in Delhi Ghaziabad Faridabad etc and to relocate them to Shelters and pounds that don’t exist.” He clarified that he did not oppose the creation of shelters but questioned the feasibility of relocation without existing facilities.

Petitioners Question Implementation of Directions

Sibal argued that the direction to not release stray dogs could not be implemented in the absence of shelters. “Direction that stray dogs should not be released. That also can’t be implemented as there are no Shelters in the first place. Direction that there should be no lethargy in picking up the dogs. That also needs to be stayed. Where will they take the dogs once they pick them up?” he said. Other advocates representing the petitioners also pointed out the lack of enough shelters.

Court Seeks Affidavit and Government Response

After hearing the submissions, Justice Sandeep Mehta directed the filing of an affidavit in the case. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, supported the Supreme Court’s earlier order. He stressed the rising number of dog bite incidents across the country. Responding to criticism from animal rights activists, he said, “There is a very loud vocal minority and silent suffering majority,” adding that some people post videos of eating meat while calling themselves animal lovers.

