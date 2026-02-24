Who is Tara Shahdeo? The National Shooter Whose 2014 ‘Love Jihad’ Case Mirrors Themes Of The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has triggered fresh debate as national-level shooter Tara Shahdeo spoke publicly about her 2014 marriage and forced religious conversion case, drawing parallels with the film’s themes. Speaking to ANI, Shahdeo said the subject of the film mirrors parts of her real-life struggle and highlighted the need for open discussion about such issues.

Tara Shahdeo is a sports shooter who represented India at national-level competitions, but her personal life became widely known because of a long legal fight that lasted nearly a decade. Her case dates back to July 2014 when she married a man who introduced himself as Ranjeet Singh Kohli.

Later investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation revealed that his real identity was Raqibul Hasan. Tara Shahdeo alleged that she was deceived about his identity, subjected to physical torture, and pressured to convert to Islam after marriage, according to reports.

Tara Shahdeo Marriage Case

Tara Shahdeo said she first heard the term “love jihad” through media coverage after her marriage. “That was the first time I heard the word ‘Love Jihad’ through the media. At that time, I didn’t even know what the word meant,” she said. She added that she initially believed justice would come quickly and that punishment for the accused would stop similar cases from happening.

In October 2023, a Special CBI court in Ranchi delivered its verdict. Shahdeo’s former husband, Raqibul Hasan, was sentenced to life imprisonment. His mother and a registrar were also given prison sentences.

Tara Shahdeo on Awareness

Talking about social stigma, Shahdeo said many victims stay silent because of public misunderstanding. “More than half of society believes that the girl was misled and did whatever she wanted. This is not just a matter of a girl’s mistake or a family’s weakness,” she said. She added that greater awareness could have saved her from years of legal struggle.

According to reports, she also shared how her family had conducted background checks before the marriage. “In my case, there was a judge who brought my marriage proposal for that person. My story was different. I was not blinded by love. My family investigated. So, his friends were Hindus, DSP, rank. The Advocate General was his friend. He was a reputed person. Then, from there, the story of struggle starts,” she said, adding that it took nine years to prove her case in court.

The film, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is set for release on February 27, 2026. The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, and follows stories of young women facing deceptive relationships and alleged forced conversions. While supporters call it socially relevant, critics have labeled it propaganda. Shahdeo, however, said such stories are necessary for awareness. “If these discussions had happened in our homes earlier, we would not have been victims,” she said.

