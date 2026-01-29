LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Was Kajal Chaudhary? How Alleged Dowry Demands By Husband Led To The Death of 27-Year-Old Pregnant SWAT Commando, Father Accuses, He Killed “Not One But Two”

Both Kajal's father and brother alleged that her in-laws had been harassing her for a dowry. Here's how her death linked to the dowry harassment.

SWAT Commando (Photo: ANI)
SWAT Commando (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Published: January 29, 2026 18:24:00 IST

In a shocking case, a 27-year-old, Kajal Chaudhary, a SWAT commando of the Delhi Police, died on Tuesday, January 27, after her husband, Ankur Chaudhary, brutally assaulted her. She was four months pregnant when she was hit on the head with a heavy dumbbell.  

Kajal’s husband, Ankur, was a clerk in the Ministry of Defence. She was reportedly first assaulted by him on January 22 over arguments on financial matters, which was often frequent between them. After the assault, Kajal was admitted to Tarak Hospital in Mohan Garden, Delhi, and shifted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad, where she died.  

Who was Kajal? 

Kajal, who joined as a constable in Delhi Police in the year 2022. She underwent rigorous commando training and was subsequently posted to the specialized SWAT unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell in 2023. 

During her graduation from Panipat, Haryana, she met with her husband, Ankur, who hails from Sonipat, Haryana. Their friendship turned into a relationship, and after a year, both got married in 2023. She was also a mother to a toddler son.

Was Kajal’s Killing Tied to Dowry Harassment?

According to Kajal’s brother, Nikhil, who is a constable at the Parliament Street police station, she had called him on the day she was attacked. He further alleged, while he was on the phone, Ankur began hitting her with the dumbbell. As per reports, he confessed that he had killed her and asked her family to collect her body. 

Reacting to the tragic incident, Kajal’s father said “My daughter was four months pregnant. Both the mother and the unborn child have died. Ankur has committed not one but two murders.”

Both her father and brother alleged that Ankur and his family had been harassing Kajal for dowry. They were demanding a car and money just after 15 days of their marriage. Nikhil further alleged that Kajal’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law constantly dominated her for dowry, and Ankur had taken money from Kajal’s parents. 

Soon, the family rushed to Delhi and filed a complaint. Reportedly, a murder case has been registered against Ankur, and he has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. 

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 6:24 PM IST
