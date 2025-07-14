Kareena Kapoor Khan Shines in London Vacation, Fans Nostalgic for ‘Chhaliya’ as She Stuns in Monokini

Kareena Kapoor Khan is turning heads yet again and this time it is from the sandy shores of a beautiful London getaway. The Bollywood diva recently surprised her fans to a set of beach photos that perfectly capture her fashion and effortless style. Posing confidently in a nude monokini adorned with bold black stripes, Kareena’s perfectly toned body impossible to miss. Her loose, untied hair fluttered naturally by the breeze, while oversized black sunglasses added just the right touch of glamour and mystery.

Candid Moments from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s London Vacation

The pictures taken right on the beach, revealing the candid, playful side of the bollywood’s dream . “Learn to get candid on the beach from me baby,” Kareena wrote, embracing the beauty of authenticity and natural charm.

Her longtime collaborator, fashion maestro Manish Malhotra, showered praise with fire emojis no surprise given Kareena’s timeless knack for making any look her own. Fans quickly joined the chorus of admiration. One enthusiast perfectly summed it up: “face card body card never declines.” Others found themselves transported back to Kareena’s iconic “Chhaliya Chhaliya” moment from Tashan, playfully requesting, “Alexa play ‘chaliya chaliya’,” reminding everyone why she’s always been “THAT girl.” While few called her BEBO

#KareenaKapoor‘s monokini look from beach vacation steals attention, fans say, ‘Alexa, play Chhaliya Chhaliya’ pic.twitter.com/4zAqTFiPeq — Apeksha Sandesh (@apekshasandesh_) July 9, 2025

Effortless Style and Confidence During Kareena’s Family Vacation

What stands out most in these pictures is Kareena’s ability to balance boldness with ease. There’s no over-the-top pose or forced glamour just an actress soaking in the sun, confident and comfortable in her own skin. Whether it’s the way she casually holds her sunglasses or the gentle smile playing on her lips, Kareena’s vacation photos are a masterclass in understated elegance.

As she enjoys this well deserved break with husband Saif Ali Khan and their children, Kareena continues to inspire not just with her fashion choices but with a radiant spirit that feels genuinely relatable.

