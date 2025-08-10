LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Unplug, Relax, Reset: A Weekend Self-Care Guide You’ll Love

Unplug, Relax, Reset: A Weekend Self-Care Guide You’ll Love

Slow down this weekend with simple self-care habits from sleeping in and unplugging from work to mindful movement, nourishing meals, and gratitude. Recharge your mind and body to step into the new week refreshed and focused.

Your weekend is the perfect time to care for your mind, body, and soul.
Your weekend is the perfect time to care for your mind, body, and soul.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 10, 2025 12:24:02 IST

The weekend is the best time to take it slow, put work on hold, and give yourself some attention. Giving your body and mind the care they require so you can start the new week with more vitality and clarity is what self-care is all about, not indulging.

Let yourself get a little more sleep to start. You have to give your body some rest as it requires without having to deal with an early alarm. Don’t rush your day, start it slowly by drinking your favourite tea or coffee, then take a deep breath, and savouring the silence before the world becomes hectic once more. In reality, the mind needs a adequate vacation from the incessant pings and to-do lists, so put work and emails aside.

Move your body in a way that feels pleasant. That might mean dancing around your living space to your favorite playlist, taking a leisurely walk in the new air, or doing grounding yoga. Whether you make it yourself or have it delivered from your go-to restaurant, give yourself a meal that feels enjoyable to you and that will feed you from the inside out.

Interaction with your loved ones 

Another positive step is to spend time with those who bring you joy. A quick phone conversation with your loved person can sometimes make your day good and pleasant, a large friend circle is not always necessary. You have to develop a small area for creativity or enjoyment also. You can do lots of other activities like painting, singing, bake, garden, or just do something that brings you joy.

Do you need to take a nap? Feel free to take one. Rest is how you refuel, not a waste of time. Do 

a little planning for next week before the weekend is over. Prioritize things so that Monday will not feel so daunting. Next, write in your journal or thank the little things that made you happy and let go of all the tension that was building up inside of you. You can provide yourself with the present of balance by following this simple weekend self-care to-do list. You’ll feel refreshed, centered, and ready for whatever life brings as you begin the new week.
ALSO READ: 5 Easy Steps to Make Authentic and Healthy Beetroot Idlis at Home This Weekend
Tags: healthy lifestyleWeekend Self-Care Guide

RELATED News

The Truth About What Causes Breast Cancer, And How We Can Outsmart It
Self-Care Routine for Stress Relief : 8 Daily Habits to Reduce Anxiety
Must-Have Smart Devices to Make Everyday Life Easier
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days

LATEST NEWS

After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Unplug, Relax, Reset: A Weekend Self-Care Guide You’ll Love

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Unplug, Relax, Reset: A Weekend Self-Care Guide You’ll Love

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Unplug, Relax, Reset: A Weekend Self-Care Guide You’ll Love
Unplug, Relax, Reset: A Weekend Self-Care Guide You’ll Love
Unplug, Relax, Reset: A Weekend Self-Care Guide You’ll Love
Unplug, Relax, Reset: A Weekend Self-Care Guide You’ll Love

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?