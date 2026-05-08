Gold Price Today (8 May 2026) in UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Oman: 18K, 22K, 24K Latest Market Updates

Gold prices in the Middle East are really popular among buyers and investors now. People in the UAE in Dubai and Abu Dhabi love to buy and sell gold. They update the prices of 18K, 22K and 24K gold all the time. Other countries in the Gulf like Oman have prices for gold. This is because they are all connected to what’s happening with gold around the world. Today the price of gold is not changing much it is pretty steady. This is because of what’s happening with the economy the value of money and what investors think.

Gold Price Trend in UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi Today

The UAE is an important place for buying and selling gold. Dubai is especially famous for its gold markets and good prices. They change the price of gold times a day based on what is happening in the rest of the world. This makes Dubai a kind of reference point for the Gulf region.

Today 24K gold in Dubai is selling for a price because it is very pure and many people want to buy it. 22K gold is still the popular kind of gold for people who want to buy jewellery. This is because it is traditional and good for wedding jewellery. 18K gold is also popular. For people who want lighter and more modern jewellery.

In Abu Dhabi the price of gold is similar to Dubai with small differences. This is because of the shops and the cost of making the jewellery. The price of gold in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi is steady because many people want to buy gold and the price is not changing around the world.

Oman Gold Price Movement Today

The price of gold in Oman is similar to the UAE. There are some small differences. This is because of the cost of importing gold, taxes and how shops price their gold. With these differences the price of gold in Oman is still connected to what is happening in the rest of the Gulf.

24K gold in Oman is still very popular because it is pure. 22K gold is the popular kind of gold for people who want to buy jewellery. 18K gold is also popular among younger people who want modern designs. The price of gold in Oman is steady and connected to what’s happening around the world.

Middle East Gold Market Overview

In the Middle East gold is still a safe thing to invest in especially when the economy is not doing well. Countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman have people who want to buy gold because it is important to their culture and they want to buy jewellery or invest.

The price of gold today is changing because of what’s happening with inflation the value of the US dollar and what is happening in the world. Even small changes in the price of gold around the world affect the price in the Middle East because they are all connected. This makes the Middle East one of the active gold markets in the world. Gold prices in the Middle East gold prices in the UAE and gold prices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are all very important. Gold is a popular thing to buy and sell in the Middle East and the gold market is very strong. The price of gold is always changing,. It is still a very good thing to invest in. Gold prices, gold prices, gold prices that is what people in the Middle East care, about.

Saudi Arabia Gold Price Today: 18K, 22K 24K Rates Show Stable Movement Across Key Cities

In Saudi Arabia the gold price today is really steady. The price of gold in Saudi Arabia is going up and down with the rest of the world. People in Saudi Arabia are still buying a lot of gold for jewelry. To invest in it. This is happening in cities like Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. The price of 24K gold is higher because it is very pure.. People are buying more 22K gold because they like it for traditional jewelry. The price of gold in Saudi Arabia is the same as it is in other countries. There are some differences because of what stores charge and what is happening in the market. Saudi Arabia gold price is stable. The Saudi Arabia gold price today is good, for people who want to buy gold.

Country Gold Type Today Price Yesterday Price Difference Currency Dubai 24K (1 Gram) 565 566.5 -1.5 AED Dubai 22K (1 Gram) 523 524.5 -1.5 AED Dubai 18K (1 Gram) 430 431 -1 AED Abu Dhabi 24K (1 Gram) 565 566.5 -1.5 AED Abu Dhabi 22K (1 Gram) 523 524.5 -1.5 AED Abu Dhabi 18K (1 Gram) 430 431 -1 AED Saudi Arabia 24K (1 Gram) 588 584 4 SAR Saudi Arabia 22K (1 Gram) 537 534 3 SAR Saudi Arabia 18K (1 Gram) 439.4 436.9 2.5 SAR Oman 24K (1 Gram) 60.05 59.35 0.7 OMR Oman 22K (1 Gram) 56.1 55.4 0.7 OMR Oman 18K (1 Gram) 45.9 45.3 0.6 OMR

Gold Price in UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar Over the Last 15 Day Per Gram

Date UAE (AED/g) Oman (OMR/g) Saudi Arabia (SAR/g) Qatar (QAR/g) May 6 566.25 AED 56.82 OMR 605.90 SAR 587.20 QAR May 5 548.50 AED 56.05 OMR 594.40 SAR 575.10 QAR May 4 546.00 AED 57.09 OMR 592.80 SAR 573.40 QAR May 3 556.00 AED 57.11 OMR 601.20 SAR 581.70 QAR May 2 556.00 AED 57.10 OMR 600.90 SAR 581.10 QAR May 1 557.50 AED 57.23 OMR 602.50 SAR 582.90 QAR Apr 30 555.50 AED 56.46 OMR 600.10 SAR 580.30 QAR Apr 29 552.00 AED 57.08 OMR 597.90 SAR 578.00 QAR Apr 28 548.75 AED 56.92 OMR 594.80 SAR 575.20 QAR Apr 27 545.00 AED 56.71 OMR 591.50 SAR 572.40 QAR Apr 26 543.50 AED 56.54 OMR 589.90 SAR 570.80 QAR Apr 25 541.25 AED 56.22 OMR 587.40 SAR 568.90 QAR Apr 24 539.75 AED 56.11 OMR 585.60 SAR 566.80 QAR Apr 23 537.00 AED 55.98 OMR 583.20 SAR 564.50 QAR Apr 22 534.50 AED 55.74 OMR 580.90 SAR 562.10 QAR

Gold Price in UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar Over the Last 15 Day Per 10 Gram

Date UAE (AED/10g) Oman (OMR/10g) Saudi Arabia (SAR/10g) Qatar (QAR/10g) May 6 5,662.50 AED 568.20 OMR 6,059.00 SAR 5,872.00 QAR May 5 5,485.00 AED 560.50 OMR 5,944.00 SAR 5,751.00 QAR May 4 5,460.00 AED 570.90 OMR 5,928.00 SAR 5,734.00 QAR May 3 5,560.00 AED 571.10 OMR 6,012.00 SAR 5,817.00 QAR May 2 5,560.00 AED 571.00 OMR 6,009.00 SAR 5,811.00 QAR May 1 5,575.00 AED 572.30 OMR 6,025.00 SAR 5,829.00 QAR Apr 30 5,555.00 AED 564.60 OMR 6,001.00 SAR 5,803.00 QAR Apr 29 5,520.00 AED 570.80 OMR 5,979.00 SAR 5,780.00 QAR Apr 28 5,487.50 AED 569.20 OMR 5,948.00 SAR 5,752.00 QAR Apr 27 5,450.00 AED 567.10 OMR 5,915.00 SAR 5,724.00 QAR Apr 26 5,435.00 AED 565.40 OMR 5,899.00 SAR 5,708.00 QAR Apr 25 5,412.50 AED 562.20 OMR 5,874.00 SAR 5,689.00 QAR Apr 24 5,397.50 AED 561.10 OMR 5,856.00 SAR 5,668.00 QAR Apr 23 5,370.00 AED 559.80 OMR 5,832.00 SAR 5,645.00 QAR Apr 22 5,345.00 AED 557.40 OMR 5,809.00 SAR 5,621.00 QAR