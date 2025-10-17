IPS Academy, Indore Completes International Collaborative Program with National University of Singapore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 17: IPS Academy, School of Architecture, Indore, successfully concluded its International Collaborative Program – Singapore, organized in association with the National University of Singapore (NUS) from October 5 to 11, 2025. The program proved to be a highly enriching educational and cultural exchange experience.

This initiative was conceptualized by Architect Achal Chaudhary, President of IPS Academy, who believes that emerging architects must gain global exposure and broaden their skills, knowledge, and perspective to evolve as competent global citizens.

Dr. (Prof.) Manita Saxena, Principal, School of Architecture, represented the institution at the international level and ensured the alignment of strategic vision, quality standards, and institutional objectives through this collaboration.

Architect Anagha Sadavarte, Head – Strategic Collaboration, played a key role in partnership development and implementation.

Architect Neelam Kushwah, In-charge of Research and Outreach Programs and the delegation leader, facilitated joint research projects, knowledge exchange, and capacity-building initiatives.

The delegation also included 17 students and two faculty members – Architect Suman Sharma and Architect Nidhi Nashikkar, who actively participated and guided the students throughout the visit.

At NUS, Dr. Johannes Widodo, Head of the Department of Architecture Conservation, delivered an inspiring lecture on Sustainability in the Built Environment. He encouraged students to explore the synergy between technology and passive design techniques.

The delegation visited SDE 4, SDE 3, and SDE 1 buildings – exemplary models of sustainable design – and experienced the NUS campus, which functions as a living laboratory for innovations in architecture, planning, façade aesthetics, interiors, landscape, and building services.

Students observed the effective use of multifunctional spaces, staircases, and lobbies in energy-efficient architecture and were deeply influenced by Singapore’s human-centric and nature-inspired architectural approach.

Singapore’s Master Plan, based on the “City in Nature” vision, stands as a remarkable example of sustainable urban development.

During the program, participants also visited Sentosa Island, Universal Studios, Singapore Flyer, and Night Safari, engaging in various cultural and adventure activities that enriched their global learning experience.

