Home > Offbeat > Bizarre Incident On Cam: Gujarat Woman Cries, Sits In The Middle Of A Road For Hours To Protest For Getting Only Four Golgappas Instead Of Six In Rs.20

Bizarre Incident On Cam: Gujarat Woman Cries, Sits In The Middle Of A Road For Hours To Protest For Getting Only Four Golgappas Instead Of Six In Rs.20

A woman in Vadodara blocked a busy road near Sursagar Lake over being served 4 golgappas instead of 6 for ₹20. The bizarre street food protest drew crowds, halted traffic, and required police intervention. Social media is buzzing over this unusual golgappa controversy.

Bizarre Incident On Cam: Gujarat Woman Cries, Sits In The Middle Of A Road For Hours To Protest For Getting Only Four Golgappas Instead Of Six In Rs.20

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: September 20, 2025 12:37:41 IST

Traffic in most cities is interrupted due to processions, political rallies or sometimes by the downpour during a monsoon. The perpetrator this week was golgappas, the street food in the state of Gujarat, Vadodara. 

Woman cries, protests over Golgappas

A woman even blocked a road that was close to the Sursagar Lake region of the city when she claimed she was shortchanged by her street vendor, not money, but golgappa.

The disgruntled lady had 4 puris, not six which was due to her in reaction to her Rs. 20 in the hands of the vendor. The woman protested in a sit-in, outraged, and dropped down into the middle of the road and would not move until she received her demand of two more puris.

Passers-by photographed the bizarre protest with motorists awkwardly steering around her. Soon crowds were found recording the standoff on their phones.

This protest was more of theatrical nature when the police came to remove the obstruction. The woman started crying and demanded that the officers had to impose a fair trade: six puris at Rs 20 and nothing less.

Several hours of traffic were kept at the mercy of an effective argument between the right panipuri serving. At some point, the woman was escorted by officers, letting order prevail. In the case of the demand of the woman, it is uncertain whether she had gotten back her lost puris or not.

How did the Internet react?

ALSO READ: Unbelievable Hack! Man Turns iPhone 12 Into iPhone 17 Pro Max With This Simple Trick, Leaves Internet Stunned

