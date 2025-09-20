Bizarre Incident On Cam: Gujarat Woman Cries, Sits In The Middle Of A Road For Hours To Protest For Getting Only Four Golgappas Instead Of Six In Rs.20

Traffic in most cities is interrupted due to processions, political rallies or sometimes by the downpour during a monsoon. The perpetrator this week was golgappas, the street food in the state of Gujarat, Vadodara.

Woman cries, protests over Golgappas

A woman even blocked a road that was close to the Sursagar Lake region of the city when she claimed she was shortchanged by her street vendor, not money, but golgappa.

SHOCKER 🚨 Vadodara Woman sat on the road after being served 4 golgappas instead of 6 for ₹20 🤯 Gujarat Police team rushed in and handled the situation 😳

pic.twitter.com/QU6Cymv3J7 — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) September 19, 2025

The disgruntled lady had 4 puris, not six which was due to her in reaction to her Rs. 20 in the hands of the vendor. The woman protested in a sit-in, outraged, and dropped down into the middle of the road and would not move until she received her demand of two more puris.

Passers-by photographed the bizarre protest with motorists awkwardly steering around her. Soon crowds were found recording the standoff on their phones.

This protest was more of theatrical nature when the police came to remove the obstruction. The woman started crying and demanded that the officers had to impose a fair trade: six puris at Rs 20 and nothing less.

Several hours of traffic were kept at the mercy of an effective argument between the right panipuri serving. At some point, the woman was escorted by officers, letting order prevail. In the case of the demand of the woman, it is uncertain whether she had gotten back her lost puris or not.

How did the Internet react?

4 golgappas, expecting 6… 😅 That’s the level of dedication! The police responded immediately, India full of drama! 🍽️😂 pic.twitter.com/JwE9hsiCPW — Indian People (@Indianpeople218) September 19, 2025

Paani poori ke liye kuch bhi karenge 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MGybpTMdnP — Meghna (@Meghna_venture) September 19, 2025

Only in Vadodara is a golgappa crisis a 911 situation! — Rushabh Shah (@Rushabh_Shah777) September 19, 2025

ALSO READ: Unbelievable Hack! Man Turns iPhone 12 Into iPhone 17 Pro Max With This Simple Trick, Leaves Internet Stunned