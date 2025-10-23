LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > 'I Quit': Indian Startup Owner Decides To Leave Canada After Facing Problems With The System

“I Quit,” says an Indian entrepreneur, Maulik Pandyaa, based in Canada. Founder of Eatance shares an emotional post on LinkedIn about his leaving the country due to the Canadian system failure. Check out the post.

(Image Credit: LinkedIn @maulikpandya)
(Image Credit: LinkedIn @maulikpandya)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 23, 2025 09:33:02 IST

In one of the viral posts on the social media platform LinkedIn, an Indian startup owner announced his exit from Canada. He explained his decision by citing systemic traps.

Who Is Maulik Pandya?

Maulik Pandya, an Indian based out in Canada and the owner of Eatance, made a LinkedIn post about leaving Canada after the system had failed his family, and is all set to relocate. 

Settling in a completely different country is not all smooth sailing; it comes with struggle and burden. Everyone leaves their country in search of a better life, and it takes a lot to achieve what they came for.

Just like many, this was also the dream of Maulik Pandya, founder of Eatance, an AI-powered foodtech company. He worked hard day and night and tried to go up and beyond his limits. But a few days back, Maulik made a post on LinkedIn about him and his family leaving the country.

His post reads, ‘We made this decision through tears. We are dissolving our beautiful nest we built with love as a family of four with two wonderful daughters.” In his post, he talked about the struggles he and his family are facing. He said that they are not getting any clear answer from the Canadian system, and that his daughters are being punished by the system beyond their control. 

The delays they are facing

In his post, he talked about how many countries provide a straightforward window to startups and businesses, and Canada had just provided them with delays. He also mentioned how IRCC had not issued a study permit to his girls even after providing all the documentation on time. 

In his post, he thanked his leaders and mentors who guided him and supported him through thick and thin. He also gave out a heartfelt thanks to all his clients and his entire team. He concluded the post with ‘Please pray for our family”.

Netizens’s Reaction

Under his post, there were a lot of people who were co-relating with his situation and provided him with great support. Netizens pinged him with ideas on what he can do to further or even fix this situation. 

 

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 9:33 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
