‘I Started Disliking Diwali…’: Instagram User Shares Video Showing Heap Of Garbage Left In Front Of Lord Shiva Statue In Delhi, Watch

A post-Diwali video is going viral on social media where the user shows a heap of garbage on roads in Delhi. The user said that this is one reason why he started disliking the festival of Diwali.

The video is claimed to be shot in Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, where the roads are filled with burnt crackers, candles, plastics, used flowers, and above all, the remains of puja items are lying on the road just like that.

He also asked, “do you think this is justified for our pleasure?”







People love celebrating the festival, but what shouldn’t be done is throwing garbage like it’s a dumpster. In the video, you can see that there is a God’s idol there and even that place is filled with garbage. He expressed his concerns about Indians’ lacking basic civic sense.

Finally, he concluded with a statement that, “The problem with India is that we take everything for granted and we feel that if it’s our festival, we can do anything, just because koi na koi saaf karne wala agle din aayega” ( somebody will come the next day and clean the mess).

Here’s How Netizens React:

While some people online appreciated the video and the reality check this Instagrammer gave, there were some people who made this a religious agenda.

A user commented, “I hope you managed to clean it after making the video and posting it on social media, or just left the place like others”. Another user commented, “Diwali or any of he celebrations are not the problem, it’s how we approach and maintain our surroundings.”

The video is truly heartbreaking, seeing people litter around with an entitled attitude is sad to see. If you love to celebrate festivals, basic hygiene and respect towards others must be followed.

