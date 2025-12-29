LIVE TV
Meet Methuselah: The Tree That Defied Time For 4,500 Years

Meet Methuselah: The Tree That Defied Time For 4,500 Years

Methuselah not only serves as a living link with Earth's ancient past but also gives scientists the opportunity to study resilience, climate history, and the biological limits of life, all of which are areas of significant scientific interest in the present day.

(Image Credit: WikiMedia Commons)
(Image Credit: WikiMedia Commons)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 29, 2025 04:00:20 IST

Meet Methuselah: The Tree That Defied Time For 4,500 Years

Methuselah is a bristlecone pine tree of the Great Basin and is situated in the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest in California’s eastern Sierra Nevada, specifically, the White Mountains. According to dendrochronological dating techniques, the tree’s age can be estimated at almost 4,800 years, hence it is the non clonal living individual tree that is oldest known in the world. At first, scientists in 1957 confirmed its age by taking a core sample and counting the growth rings, which indicated that Methuselah was started growing around 2833 BC, long before the Egyptian pyramids and that other ancient human civilizations, such as the Sumerians, had begun. Its age has transformed it into a natural world symbol of resilience and endurance.

Meet Methuselah

The tree is subjected to highly adverse conditions that include cold, dry soils, and strong winds at a very high altitude of over 9,000 feet. These extreme conditions are the reason for the tree’s stunted growth and partly for its very slow impact on the environment since pests and diseases that are the major issues for other trees do not get to it. The tree’s longevity is due to its slow growth and production of dense, resinous wood that helps it to adapt to and withstand stress over enormous periods of time. To prevent the tree from being degraded or defaced by curious people, the U.S. Forest Service has kept the exact location of Methuselah a secret because of its great age and value in scientific research.

The Oldest Recognized Single Living Tree

Although Methuselah is the name of the oldest recognized single living tree, there still exist other ancient, bristlecone pines with no names residing in the area who might be older than Methuselah and could thus be over 5,000 years old. These trees are like a gallery showcasing the plant species that can live extraordinarily long lives when the conditions are right. Methuselah not only serves as a living link with Earth’s ancient past but also gives scientists the opportunity to study resilience, climate history, and the biological limits of life, all of which are areas of significant scientific interest in the present day.

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 4:00 AM IST
Meet Methuselah: The Tree That Defied Time For 4,500 Years

QUICK LINKS