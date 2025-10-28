LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > ‘Not Racist,’ Says American YouTuber Defending Viral Video On Karnataka’s Cow Dung Festival Amid Cultural Backlash And Debate

‘Not Racist,’ Says American YouTuber Defending Viral Video On Karnataka’s Cow Dung Festival Amid Cultural Backlash And Debate

American YouTuber Tyler Oliveira defended his video “Inside India’s Poop-Throwing Festival,” filmed at Karnataka’s Gorehabba festival, after facing backlash for its title. He claimed the video was a cultural documentary, not racist, aiming to showcase India’s unique traditions authentically.

American YouTuber Defends Viral ‘Poop-Throwing Festival’ Video Amid India Backlash (Pc: X)
American YouTuber Defends Viral ‘Poop-Throwing Festival’ Video Amid India Backlash (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 28, 2025 05:54:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Not Racist,’ Says American YouTuber Defending Viral Video On Karnataka’s Cow Dung Festival Amid Cultural Backlash And Debate

While Tyler Oliveira, an American YouTuber, could face some flak from Indian audiences, he put out a defense on behalf of his video against all hardships in covering a special festival of faith in India.

The video, titled Inside India’s Poop-Throwing Festival, was uploaded on October 23 and told the annual occasions at Gumatapura, a village border between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where participants throw cow dung on each other, popularly referred to as the Gorehabba festival. 

Despite managing to attract an audience, especially among Indians, the video drew criticism from several quarters about the offensive nature of the title and framing, which saw Oliveira quickly respond, say that his content was more documentary style, and was never meant to be seen as racist or disrespectful.

In his opinion, he said, the purpose of the video was only to demonstrate various cultural practices without prejudice, though aliens will see them as very strange.



Cultural Documentation vs. Stereotyping

The focus of Oliveira’s defense is the concept of cultural documentation. He professes to “film events as they happen, without sanitizing or exoticizing them for a Western audience.” The festivities begin a day after Diwali-the Festival of Lights-when villagers collect cow dung from the cattle shed and engage in a mock fight that is seen as bringing health and prosperity.

Main points of contention include the sensationalized title, which critics say reinforces negative stereotypes about sanitation and poverty in India and reduces sacred ritual to some kind of “poop-throwing” spectacle.

Gorehabba Festival Reality

The practice of the Gorehabba festival is ancient and holds religious importance with veneration of the cow Bovine in Hinduism. Cow dung is considered sacred and purifying in the village, coming only from the cattle of the village, and thus is no longer considered waste. After the ritual throwing, the participants frequently bathe at a neighboring pond.

The festival is a social gathering that glues the community together and acts as a testimony to the centuries-old philosophical respect for nature’s endowments: among these, the cow.

For the villagers, the festival is in equal parts an expression of faith and just plain fun. Opponents of Oliveira argue that there is indeed dung-throwing involved, but that the caption does not do justice to the essential religious and communal context, valuing shock above all else.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Deadly Accident Caught On Video: Bus Rams Into A Motorcycle At Toll Plaza, Kills Two On The Spot

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 5:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gorehabba festivalTyler Oliveira

RELATED News

‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!

Uttar Pradesh Deadly Accident Caught On Video: Bus Rams Into A Motorcycle At Toll Plaza, Kills Two On The Spot

Artificial Rain In Delhi: When Will It Happen?

Maharashtra Terrifying Video: Chaos Ensues After Tigress Attacks At Motorists At Tadoba Reserve Days After Losing Cub In Road Accident

Who Was Sachin Chandwade? Jamtara 2 Actor Dies By Suicide At 25 At His Home In Jalgaon

LATEST NEWS

Australia's CSL delays spin-off as US flu vaccine rates decline

CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.1029 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

‘Not Racist,’ Says American YouTuber Defending Viral Video On Karnataka’s Cow Dung Festival Amid Cultural Backlash And Debate

Paramount plans to keep Warner Bros largely intact after merger, Bloomberg News reports

Paramount plans to keep Warner Bros largely intact after merger, Bloomberg News reports

Paramount plans to keep Warner Bros largely intact after merger, Bloomberg News reports

US judge decertifies Apple app store class action

US expects Thailand to work with Cambodia on release of soldiers immediately, official says

Dutch government took control of Nexperia over fears it was being gutted – sources

Boca Juniors rally to beat 10-man Barracas Central

‘Not Racist,’ Says American YouTuber Defending Viral Video On Karnataka’s Cow Dung Festival Amid Cultural Backlash And Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Not Racist,’ Says American YouTuber Defending Viral Video On Karnataka’s Cow Dung Festival Amid Cultural Backlash And Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Not Racist,’ Says American YouTuber Defending Viral Video On Karnataka’s Cow Dung Festival Amid Cultural Backlash And Debate
‘Not Racist,’ Says American YouTuber Defending Viral Video On Karnataka’s Cow Dung Festival Amid Cultural Backlash And Debate
‘Not Racist,’ Says American YouTuber Defending Viral Video On Karnataka’s Cow Dung Festival Amid Cultural Backlash And Debate
‘Not Racist,’ Says American YouTuber Defending Viral Video On Karnataka’s Cow Dung Festival Amid Cultural Backlash And Debate

QUICK LINKS