While Tyler Oliveira, an American YouTuber, could face some flak from Indian audiences, he put out a defense on behalf of his video against all hardships in covering a special festival of faith in India.

The video, titled Inside India’s Poop-Throwing Festival, was uploaded on October 23 and told the annual occasions at Gumatapura, a village border between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where participants throw cow dung on each other, popularly referred to as the Gorehabba festival.

Despite managing to attract an audience, especially among Indians, the video drew criticism from several quarters about the offensive nature of the title and framing, which saw Oliveira quickly respond, say that his content was more documentary style, and was never meant to be seen as racist or disrespectful.

In his opinion, he said, the purpose of the video was only to demonstrate various cultural practices without prejudice, though aliens will see them as very strange.







Cultural Documentation vs. Stereotyping

The focus of Oliveira’s defense is the concept of cultural documentation. He professes to “film events as they happen, without sanitizing or exoticizing them for a Western audience.” The festivities begin a day after Diwali-the Festival of Lights-when villagers collect cow dung from the cattle shed and engage in a mock fight that is seen as bringing health and prosperity.

Main points of contention include the sensationalized title, which critics say reinforces negative stereotypes about sanitation and poverty in India and reduces sacred ritual to some kind of “poop-throwing” spectacle.

Gorehabba Festival Reality

The practice of the Gorehabba festival is ancient and holds religious importance with veneration of the cow Bovine in Hinduism. Cow dung is considered sacred and purifying in the village, coming only from the cattle of the village, and thus is no longer considered waste. After the ritual throwing, the participants frequently bathe at a neighboring pond.

The festival is a social gathering that glues the community together and acts as a testimony to the centuries-old philosophical respect for nature’s endowments: among these, the cow.

For the villagers, the festival is in equal parts an expression of faith and just plain fun. Opponents of Oliveira argue that there is indeed dung-throwing involved, but that the caption does not do justice to the essential religious and communal context, valuing shock above all else.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Deadly Accident Caught On Video: Bus Rams Into A Motorcycle At Toll Plaza, Kills Two On The Spot