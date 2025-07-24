Home > Offbeat > Watch | Mid-Air Chaos: Women Punch Male Passenger On AirAsia Flight After Loud Chat Dispute

Watch | Mid-Air Chaos: Women Punch Male Passenger On AirAsia Flight After Loud Chat Dispute

A violent brawl broke out mid-air on an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to China after a male passenger asked a group of women to lower their voices. The altercation turned physical, captured on video, and is now under investigation by Sichuan authorities. AirAsia X confirmed its crew managed the situation without further disruptions.

A brawl erupted on an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to China when women attacked a male passenger for asking them to quiet down.
A brawl erupted on an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to China when women attacked a male passenger for asking them to quiet down.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 24, 2025 20:01:39 IST

An AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to China was recently the scene of a very serious incident where an argument about loud talking quickly escalated into a violent mid-air brawl, according to reports.

The tension began after the cabin lights were dimmed. A group of women seated together were chatting loudly, prompting a visibly irritated male passenger seated behind them to ask for silence so he could rest. Eyewitnesses said the man grew frustrated and eventually told the women to “shut up” and called them “stupid.”

WATCH HERE:



This triggered a shocking escalation. One of the women, enraged by his words, climbed over her seat and punched the man directly. Another woman swiftly joined her friend in the assault, hitting the passenger as he attempted to shield himself behind his food tray.

The scene turned chaotic, with multiple passengers caught in the middle. A woman who filmed the incident said, “We were sitting behind the row of women and listened to the quarrel. They were chatting too loudly while the lights were turned off, and the frontman asked them to be silent because he wanted to sleep. The mother of one of the women then joined in. The friends then went up to attack the man. Two women were fighting the male passenger.”

The cabin crew intervened quickly, tried to calm the situation and separate the people involved. A female flight attendant was seen, and the passengers were seen and shouted to return to the seats while struggling to get control.

Fortunately, no emergency landing was necessary, and the aircraft completed its journey without further incident. No people need medical help, and no arrest was made on landing.

The incident, which has since been viral, aroused the authority’s attention. Public Protection Bureau of the Airport, Department of Sichuan Provincial Public Safety, has initiated a formal investigation, as reported by the Daily Mail.

In response to the incident, Airasia X (Aax) gave a statement that said the crew worked professionally and followed the security procedures. The airline assured the passengers returning aircraft operations were not affected and repeated their zero -impression policy, which is based on the ship’s comfort, safety or experience on the ship.

AirAsia urged passengers to be respectable during flights, especially when shared limited places with others. As the flight continued without a major disturbance, the uncontrolled conflict impressed the passengers and devoted the conversation about the conversation of behavior and security protocols again.

This phenomenon emphasizes how small disputes can move quickly in a closed environment as a flight cabin, and passengers shed light on the importance of responsibility and restraint.

ALSO READ: Russia Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Angara Airlines An-24 Fatality Count Rises As Investigation Begins

RELATED News

Watch: Don’t Bother, We Can Use English Words, PM Modi Tells Translator Who Struggled With Hindi
India-UK Unveil 10-Year Plan To Boost All-Round Relations With Vision 2035
China-Backed Hackers Breach US Agencies in Major Microsoft SharePoint Cyberattack
Mukesh Ambani’s 40-Year Habit: Clearing Emails Until 2 AM, An Inspiration To Akash Ambani
Indian Medical Team Starts Treatment of Victims In Bangladesh After Jet Crash

LATEST NEWS

Sheikh Mohammed Joins PFL Ownership, Supercharging MMA’s Rise In The Middle East
Dil Bechara Turns Five: Sanjana Sanghi Pays Hearfelt Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput With An Unseen BTS
Does Brad Pitt Approve Of Ex-Flame Jennifer Aniston’s New Rumoured Boyfriend?
Home Minister Amit Shah Unveils National Cooperative Police 2025 To Set Up One Cooperative In Each Village
Liam Payne’s Sister Goes Back The Memory Lane On One Direction Completing 15 Years: They Are Always So Proud Of You
India’s Solar Surge: How Solar Now Powers 24% Of The Nation’s Energy Capacity, What’s Next?
Golden Earring Guitarist George Kooymans Passes Away At 77, Tributes Pour In
Aquarius Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Emotions Run Deep—Trust Your Instincts
Why Anurag Kashyap’s Bad Girl Teaser Has Been Removed From YouTube? Here’s Why Madras High Court Stepped In
India-UK Trade Deal: How Indian Farmers Gain Exclusive Access To UK’s £37.5B Agricultural Market?
Watch | Mid-Air Chaos: Women Punch Male Passenger On AirAsia Flight After Loud Chat Dispute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch | Mid-Air Chaos: Women Punch Male Passenger On AirAsia Flight After Loud Chat Dispute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch | Mid-Air Chaos: Women Punch Male Passenger On AirAsia Flight After Loud Chat Dispute
Watch | Mid-Air Chaos: Women Punch Male Passenger On AirAsia Flight After Loud Chat Dispute
Watch | Mid-Air Chaos: Women Punch Male Passenger On AirAsia Flight After Loud Chat Dispute
Watch | Mid-Air Chaos: Women Punch Male Passenger On AirAsia Flight After Loud Chat Dispute

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?