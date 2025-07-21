GMR Aero Led DIAL Launches “DEL Vibes” A First-Of-Its-Kind Cultural Experience Platform For Passengers At Delhi Airport

In a pioneering move to transform travel into a culturally enriching journey, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) – a GMR Aero-led consortium that manages and operates Indira Gandhi International Airport – has launched “DEL Vibes”, a unique experiential initiative that celebrates India’s rich artistic heritage while enhancing the overall passenger experience.

This is the first initiative of its kind at any Indian airport, setting a new benchmark for passenger engagement and cultural integration at transit hubs. DEL Vibes is an immersive platform designed to offer travelers both domestic and international a vibrant and authentic introduction to India’s classical music, dance, and crafts.

With dedicated programming across all terminals of India’s leading transit hub, DEL Vibes transforms waiting time into an opportunity for soulful discovery. Speaking about the unique initiative, CEO – DIAL, Mr. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said: “DEL Vibes is our way of giving every traveler a piece of India’s cultural richness even before they leave the airport. It reflects our vision not just to manage and operate India’s busiest transit hub, but to create memorable experiences for the passengers.”

Curated around three core pillars – Music, Dance, and Curated Experiences, DEL Vibes features live performances of Indian classical dance forms such as Kathak and Bharatanatyam, alongside mesmerizing musical renditions using traditional instruments like the Tar Shehnai, Santoor, Sitar, and Sarangi. Travelers can also participate in interactive craft sessions, workshops, and artist-led demonstrations, making the airport not just a gateway to India, but a window into its living heritage.

This thoughtful initiative also addresses passenger well-being, especially for first-time flyers, by creating a calming and engaging atmosphere that eases travel-related stress and anxiety. DEL Vibes is more than entertainment—it’s an invitation to connect with India’s soul.

The programmes are scheduled throughout the day (between 10 AM and 6 PM), and include:

· 10–15 minutes of classical dance

· 20–25 minutes of live Indian classical music

· 15 minutes of curated hands-on experiences

· Engaging filler segments hosted by emcees to involve passengers between sessions

DEL Vibes stands as a testament to Delhi Airport’s commitment to passenger delight, artist support, and national cultural pride.

The airport has been actively promoting Indian art and culture by commissioning large-scale installations that evoke the country’s rich heritage—such as the twelve mudra sculptures at Terminal 3, a 12-foot Surya Namaskar statue representing sun salutations, as well as murals and paintings by leading contemporary

artists, and through exhibitions that featured works from celebrated painters and sculptors across India. The airport ensures international travelers experience a visual journey through Indian culture before entering the country.

About GMR Airports Limited (Formerly GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited)

GMR Airports Limited (GAL) is a leading global airport platform company with over two decades of experience in designing, constructing, and operating world-class sustainable airports. Under the brand name “GMR AERO”, it offers pioneering aviation solutions in retail, aero services, and real estate. Groupe ADP joined the journey in 2020 as a strategic partner and is now a co-promoter in GAL. As a platform business, GAL also provides a range of aero services including Duty Free, Retail, F&B, Cargo, Car Parking, O&M, and PMC services. Through its innovative Aerotropolis concept, it develops cutting-edge airport cities giving shape to best-in-class real estate developments in South Asia.

GAL operates India’s largest third-party Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility through its subsidiary, GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited ensuring operational excellence across the Asia Pacific region.

GMR Innovex, a GMR Group entity, is developing and introducing a range of digital solutions to enhance the passenger journey and airport experience. Through GMR Aero Academy and GMR School of Aviation, the company is creating the talent pool necessary to drive the growth of the aviation sector in India (the third largest in the world).

As the largest private airport operator in Asia and the second-largest globally, GAL served over 120 million passengers in FY25 with a steadfast commitment to excellence in airport management as reflected in its consistent rankings for services by ACI and Skytrax. With a robust presence in India and Southeast Asia, the company operates key gateways such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, and Medan airports, while extending its technical services to Mactan Cebu International Airport in the Philippines.

GAL is also developing transformative projects like the greenfield airports in Bhogapuram (Visakhapatnam), India, and Crete, Greece. GMR Group, the promoter of GAL has a significant presence in Energy, Transportation, Urban Infrastructure, and Sports. Through its CSR arm, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, GMR supports local communities, reflecting its commitment to improving quality of life by enhancing skills, providing education, and developing healthcare infrastructure and services. Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget.

In 2024, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 103.4 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and ParisOrly, and nearly 363.7 million passengers in airports in France and abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading the quality of services; the Group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2024, group revenue stood at €6,158 million and net income at €342 million.