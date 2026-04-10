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Home > Press Release > Support lenders’ decision to select Adani as winner to acquire JAL assets: Jaiprakash Gaur

Support lenders’ decision to select Adani as winner to acquire JAL assets: Jaiprakash Gaur

Jaiprakash Gaur has supported the decision to select Adani Group as the winning bidder for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, praising the transparent process and expressing confidence in Gautam Adani’s leadership, even as Vedanta Group has challenged the deal in tribunal.

Support lenders’ decision to select Adani as winner to acquire JAL assets: Jaiprakash Gaur

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 10, 2026 15:04:32 IST

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Support lenders’ decision to select Adani as winner to acquire JAL assets: Jaiprakash Gaur

 Jaypee Group founder Jaiprakash Gaur on Friday supported the lenders’ decision to select Adani Group as the winner to acquire assets of bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL).

In a statement, Gaur said the committee of creditors have have selected Adani Group as the successful bidder for Jayprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) and “we fully respect the decision”.

He also expressed confidence that under Gautam Adani’s leadership, the legacy of Jayprakash Associates will be carried forward.

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Gaur appreciated the fair and transparent process conducted by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of JAL and the resolution professional, and thanked Adani and Vedanta groups for participating in the insolvency process.

Last month, the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Adani Group’s Rs 14,535 crore bid to acquire the assets of JAL. The decision was challenged by the Vedanta Group, which put a bid of Rs 17,926 crore, in the appellate tribunal NCLAT.

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Support lenders’ decision to select Adani as winner to acquire JAL assets: Jaiprakash Gaur

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Support lenders’ decision to select Adani as winner to acquire JAL assets: Jaiprakash Gaur

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Support lenders’ decision to select Adani as winner to acquire JAL assets: Jaiprakash Gaur

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Support lenders’ decision to select Adani as winner to acquire JAL assets: Jaiprakash Gaur
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Support lenders’ decision to select Adani as winner to acquire JAL assets: Jaiprakash Gaur

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