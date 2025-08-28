Top Delhi NCR Schools discuss adopting Western Australia Curriculum in WAC International conference

The exclusive Western Australian Curriculum Conference, hosted by Western Australian Certification International (WACInternational ) in association with the School Curriculum and Standards Authority (SCSA) International, concluded with resounding success at The Claridges, New Delhi.



WACI, founded by Mr. Pidet Sen and Mr. Seyduddin, is the authorised associate of SCSA in India. With decades of experience facilitating schools across 21 countries to deliver the Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE), the organisation is committed to bringing the same high-quality international education to Indian students.

The event brought together senior education policymakers, academic experts, and leaders from India’s top schools such as Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi ,K R Mangalam World School, New Delhi Manav Rachna University, Faridabad ,Ryan International School, New Delhi, to explore innovative ways of integrating the Western Australian Curriculum (K–10) and the Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE) within the framework of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The day-long discussions reaffirmed India’s growing interest in international best practices that support competency-based, future-focused, and holistic learning.

Distinguished guests added depth and authority to the deliberations. Among them were Mr George Thiveos, Minister Counsellor (Education and Research), Australian High Commission, New Delhi; Ms Jodie Matthews, Principal Consultant – International Education, Department of Education, Western Australia; and Sh Ashok Ganguly, Former Chairman, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The exclusive Western Australian Curriculum Conference



The conference opened with an overview of the Western Australian Curriculum, a globally respected framework that emphasizes conceptual understanding, inquiry-driven learning, and measurable achievement standards across subject areas. Speakers highlighted how it nurtures critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and collaboration—values also embedded in NEP 2020. The discussions then moved to the Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE), an internationally recognised senior secondary qualification already granted equivalence by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). This recognition enables Indian students who complete WACE to seamlessly pursue higher education in India as well as at leading universities across the world, a dual advantage that drew strong interest from school leaders.

During the keynote address, Mr George Thiveos emphasized the significance of cross-border collaboration in shaping future-ready education, he said ‘The rollout of Western Australia’s school curriculum and initiative that not only strengthens the choices available to students and families, but also reflects the growing trust and cooperation between our two nations in the field of their education. This initiative benefits Indians by making international curriculum available locally . Students gain early exposure to global standards of learning without the need to leave their home country.’

Ms Jodie Matthews highlighted the practical value of integrating the Western Australian Curriculum into Indian schools. She said, “The Government of Western Australia School Curriculum and Standards Authority’s international education program involves working with partners to identify, approve and support overseas schools to implement the Western Australian Kindergarten to Year 12 curriculum. The Western Australian Curriculum is recognised by universities in Australia and leading universities around the world. In delivering the Western Australian Curriculum, which has a focus on academic rigour, student wellbeing and future-ready skills, our partner schools in India will provide opportunities for their students to become global citizens”

Adding an Indian perspective, Sh Ashok Ganguly spoke about the compatibility between global education models and NEP 2020. He observed, “the compatibility between global education models and NEP 2020. The policy reforms introduced under NEP 2020 set the stage for significant innovation in Indian schooling. By blending proven international curricula with India’s academic ethos, we can raise standards, encourage creative teaching, and build a truly world-class education system”.

Pidet Sen, Founder of WACI and Managing Director of SpringBoard4Education, said,

“My vision is to expand access to high-quality, affordable international education in India. Recognising the immense potential of Indian students, I have committed to sponsoring two students every year to pursue a three-year Bachelor’s degree at universities in Western Australia.”

The conference also featured panel discussions where experts debated the potential of introducing best practices from international curricula into Indian classrooms. The conversations focused on outcome-based learning, competency-driven assessments, and multidisciplinary approaches that go beyond traditional rote learning. One panel highlighted the transformative role of teacher training and capacity building, stressing that while curricula provide structure, it is teachers who inspire curiosity, creativity, and problem-solving abilities among students.

Participants agreed that with AIU equivalence for WACE qualification and alignment with NEP 2020, Indian schools are uniquely positioned to deliver global qualifications without compromising national priorities. Senior leaders from some of India’s most reputed schools attended the sessions, with many expressing interest in pilot programs and phased integration. They particularly welcomed the balanced approach of the Western Australian Curriculum, which combines academic rigour, digital competence, and analytical skills with creativity, innovation, and personal development.

The success of the conference underscored the growing demand for high-quality, internationally benchmarked education frameworks in India. The Western Australian Curriculum, with its strong focus on skill-based learning, integrated assessments, and holistic development, aligns seamlessly with NEP 2020’s vision of transforming Indian schooling into a flexible, inclusive, and globally competitive system. For senior students, the WACE program offers unparalleled opportunities, opening doors to top universities in India, Australia, and across the world. School leaders acknowledged that this dual recognition could prove to be a major differentiator for institutions striving to deliver both academic excellence and international exposure.

The Western Australian Curriculum Conference in New Delhi thus marked an important milestone in India’s journey towards future-ready, global education

Top Delhi NCR Schools discuss adopting Western Australia Curriculum in WAC International conference