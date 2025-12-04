LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bengaluru Crime: Over 1 Tonne Red Sandalwood Seized, One Held, Three Cars Recovered

Bengaluru Crime: Over 1 Tonne Red Sandalwood Seized, One Held, Three Cars Recovered

Bengaluru Police seized 1,143 kg of red sandalwood and three cars worth ₹1 crore, arresting one person from an inter-state smuggling network spanning Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Multiple raids were conducted based on the accused’s confession, and the search for accomplices continues.

Bengaluru Crime: Over 1 Tonne Red Sandalwood Seized, One Held, Three Cars Recovered

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 4, 2025 16:52:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Crime: Over 1 Tonne Red Sandalwood Seized, One Held, Three Cars Recovered

Bengaluru Police seized 1,143 kg of red sandalwood and three cars worth ₹1 crore and arrested one person involved in an inter-state smuggling racket operating across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, officials said.

 

According to police, the case began on November 7 when officers of Hulimavu Police Station received a complaint from a Bhatmidhar stating that a car was parked illegally near Gottigere Lake on Bannerghatta Main Road. Acting on the information, police rushed to the spot, raided the location and arrested a man.

 

During questioning, the accused confessed to selling red sandalwood illegally. Police seized 95 kg of red sandalwood and a car from his possession. A case was registered under the Forest Act. The accused was produced before the court on November 8 and remanded to police custody for 20 days.

 

Police said that during sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that he and his accomplices had been procuring red sandalwood at low prices from a supplier in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh, and selling it at higher prices in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He also disclosed details of the persons supplying the material.

 

Based on information provided by the accused, police conducted multiple raids, recovering a total of 1,143 kg of red sandalwood and three vehicles. The seizures include 316 kilograms and one car in Chinnakandili village, Tamil Nadu; 496 kg and one car in Kulumepalya; and 236 kg brought to the police station by a juvenile in conflict with the law.

 

The total value of the seized red sandalwood and vehicles is estimated at Rs 1 crore, police said.

The accused was again produced before the court on November 26 and remanded to judicial custody. The search for his absconding accomplices is underway, and further investigation is in progress.

 

Police said the operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Division, M. Narayana, IPS, and supervision of ACP, Electronic City Sub-Division, K. M. Satish, along with Police Inspector, Hulimavu Police Station, B. G. Kumaraswamy, and his team.

Further details are awaited. 

 

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 4:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 1143 kg sandalwoodAndhra PradeshBengaluru red sandalwood seizureforest act caseHulimavu Policeinter-state smugglingkarnatakapolice raidtamil naduvehicles seized

RELATED News

Haryana Horror: Jealous Psycho Woman Killed 3 Girls She Found Beautiful, Then Drowned Her Own Son To Cover The Crime

Who Was Prince Patel? 18-Year-Old Blogger Dies While Riding KTM At 140 kmph In Gujarat

Telangana Shocker: Woman Kills Two-Year-Old Son, Dies by Suicide in Medak; Police Launch Probe

Bengaluru Bomb Threat: Airport, Malls Get Emails From ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed’, Here’s What We Know

Role Of UP ATS, Gangster-Turned-Politician Under Scanner As International CBCS Racket Sees Multiple Arrests

LATEST NEWS

‘Your Simplicity, Your Patriotism…’: Bansuri Swaraj’s Heartfelt And Emotional Farewell To Her Father Swaraj Kaushal As He Passes Away At 73

‘Sir Sushma Madame Ki Tankhwah Kitni Hai?’ Sushma Swaraj’s Husband Swaraj Kaushal’s Witty One-Liner Once Left The Internet Impressed

‘I Don’t Feel We Should Differentiate Between…’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Reacts To Opposition Over Menstrual Leave Policy

Bengaluru Crime: Over 1 Tonne Red Sandalwood Seized, One Held, Three Cars Recovered

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences Celebrates J.M. Meenu Malhotra’s Legacy with Honoris Causa Award

AIFF Super Cup 2025 Semi Final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC and FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC 1st & 2nd SF Live Telecast on TV and Mobile Apps Online

What Really Happens If You Don’t Use Your Bank Account for 2 Years?

Why Sleeping Next To Your Charging Phone Could Be Dangerous

Sushma Swaraj’s Husband, Swaraj Kaushal, Passes Away At 73, Daughter Bansuri Swaraj Bids Emotional Farewell

Google’s Workspace Studio Gets A Massive Update: You Can Now Schedule Email, Draft Replies And Generate Custom AI Agents

Bengaluru Crime: Over 1 Tonne Red Sandalwood Seized, One Held, Three Cars Recovered

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Crime: Over 1 Tonne Red Sandalwood Seized, One Held, Three Cars Recovered

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Crime: Over 1 Tonne Red Sandalwood Seized, One Held, Three Cars Recovered
Bengaluru Crime: Over 1 Tonne Red Sandalwood Seized, One Held, Three Cars Recovered
Bengaluru Crime: Over 1 Tonne Red Sandalwood Seized, One Held, Three Cars Recovered
Bengaluru Crime: Over 1 Tonne Red Sandalwood Seized, One Held, Three Cars Recovered

QUICK LINKS