Bengaluru Crime: Over 1 Tonne Red Sandalwood Seized, One Held, Three Cars Recovered

Bengaluru Police seized 1,143 kg of red sandalwood and three cars worth ₹1 crore and arrested one person involved in an inter-state smuggling racket operating across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, officials said.

According to police, the case began on November 7 when officers of Hulimavu Police Station received a complaint from a Bhatmidhar stating that a car was parked illegally near Gottigere Lake on Bannerghatta Main Road. Acting on the information, police rushed to the spot, raided the location and arrested a man.

During questioning, the accused confessed to selling red sandalwood illegally. Police seized 95 kg of red sandalwood and a car from his possession. A case was registered under the Forest Act. The accused was produced before the court on November 8 and remanded to police custody for 20 days.

Police said that during sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that he and his accomplices had been procuring red sandalwood at low prices from a supplier in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh, and selling it at higher prices in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He also disclosed details of the persons supplying the material.

Based on information provided by the accused, police conducted multiple raids, recovering a total of 1,143 kg of red sandalwood and three vehicles. The seizures include 316 kilograms and one car in Chinnakandili village, Tamil Nadu; 496 kg and one car in Kulumepalya; and 236 kg brought to the police station by a juvenile in conflict with the law.

The total value of the seized red sandalwood and vehicles is estimated at Rs 1 crore, police said.

The accused was again produced before the court on November 26 and remanded to judicial custody. The search for his absconding accomplices is underway, and further investigation is in progress.

Police said the operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Division, M. Narayana, IPS, and supervision of ACP, Electronic City Sub-Division, K. M. Satish, along with Police Inspector, Hulimavu Police Station, B. G. Kumaraswamy, and his team.

Further details are awaited.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)