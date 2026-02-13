LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Dehradun Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants on Rajpur Road Near Silver City Mall; Massive Police Hunt Launched

A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle on Rajpur Road near the Silver City Mall area in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar, speaking to ANI over the phone, said that police teams have been deployed at all key points across the city and are searching for the absconding criminals.

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: February 13, 2026 15:19:37 IST

A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle on Rajpur Road near the Silver City Mall area in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. 

The victim, identified as Vikram Sharma, was attacked at around 10:15 am while returning from the gym, triggering a large-scale security deployment in the city centre. 

Speaking to ANI, Inspector General of Police Garhwal Range Rajiv Swaroop said, “One Vikram Sharma had gone to the gym here and around 10.15 am, a few unidentified miscreants shot him dead. All our teams and officers are here. An investigation has been initiated. We will nab the culprits soon and punish them.”

Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar, speaking to ANI over the phone, said that police teams have been deployed at all key points across the city and are searching for the absconding criminals.

Arjun Sharma Murder Accused Arrested 

Meanwhile, Dehradun Police have arrested the shooter involved in the Arjun Sharma murder case that took place on Wednesday morning, along with his associate, after separate encounters at different locations.

During the firing, two criminals sustained bullet injuries. 42-year-old businessman Arjun Sharma was allegedly shot dead in broad daylight by two scooter-borne assailants, police said.

Arjun Sharma Murder Plot Planned for 20 Days

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said the accused had been planning the murder for nearly 15-20 days before carrying it out.

“Different teams were deployed, and based on the information received, unknown vehicles coming from outside were traced by the police. We had intelligence that the accused was going to the Doiwala Area to visit his relative. A trap was laid, and during the operation, the accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg. He was referred to the District Hospital for medical treatment,” he said.

“When an attempt was made to catch one of the accused, he fired on the police party, due to which he got injured and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. Based on the information of the second accused, when he was stopped, he also fired at the police party. He is also injured and undergoing treatment,” Singh said.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Begins Across 116 Municipalities And 7 Corporations – Which Party Is Winning?

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 3:18 PM IST
Tags: bike-borne assailantsbroad daylight killingDehradun police investigationDehradun shootingDoiwala encounterRajpur Road firingSilver City Mall DehradunSSP Ajay SinghUttarakhand crime newsVikram Sharma murder

