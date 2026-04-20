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Home > Regionals News > Delhi Murder Case: Man Shot Dead in Preet Vihar Over Parking Dispute Between Neighbours; Police Launch Investigation

Delhi Murder Case: Man Shot Dead in Preet Vihar Over Parking Dispute Between Neighbours; Police Launch Investigation

Delhi crime news: Parking row between neighbours in Preet Vihar turns deadly, man shot dead. Know what happened and police action details.

Preet Vihar Murder Case (Photo/X)
Preet Vihar Murder Case (Photo/X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 20, 2026 15:22:59 IST

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Delhi Murder Case: Man Shot Dead in Preet Vihar Over Parking Dispute Between Neighbours; Police Launch Investigation

A dispute over vehicle parking between two neighbours turned violent in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar on the night of April 19, leaving one man allegedly shot dead, police said Monday.

Victim and Family Identified

The victim, identified as Pankaj Nayyar (34), and his brother Paras Nayyar (43) had a heated argument with their neighbour, Gaurav Sharma, over parking issues.

Police said Sharma, a tenant at the property, owned both a BMW and a Toyota Fortuner but had only one designated parking space. While his BMW was already parked, the conflict escalated late at night over where to park the Fortuner.

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While Gaurav lived on the upper ground floor and Paras on the first floor.

For the past few days, the two neighbours had been arguing over parking rights. Last night, before the incident, Paras returned home and wanted to park his vehicle in the basement, but found the driveway blocked by Gaurav’s Fortuner.

How The Argument Started

Reportedly, Paras called Gaurav and asked him to move the car. Gaurav, however, refused as he was out with friends. Soon, a heated verbal argument broke out over the phone. Shortly afterwards, Gaurav arrived home with his friends and allegedly physically assaulted Paras.

Tension escalated further when Paras called his brother, Pankaj Nayyar, who lives in Noida, for help and a fresh argument broke out between the two groups on Pankaj’s arrival.

The situation quickly turned violent. Gaurav, who was allegedly drunk, pulled out a gun and shot Pankaj Nayyar three times.

Officials stated that, “Two PCR calls have been received in the matter. The first call was received at 02:22 hrs and the second at 02:26 hrs, both regarding a firing incident and a quarrel.”

Victim Declared Dead at Hospital

Pankaj was shifted to Malik Radix Health Care Hospital, Nirman Vihar, where he was declared brought dead. The accused and his accomplices fled the spot after the incident.

“In this regard, FIR No. 106/2026 under sections 103(1)/115(2)/3(5) BNS and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered at PS Preet Vihar. Efforts are being made to trace and apprehend the accused persons at the earliest,” officials added. 

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Udhampur Bus Accident: 15 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir; Rescue Operation Underway

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Delhi Murder Case: Man Shot Dead in Preet Vihar Over Parking Dispute Between Neighbours; Police Launch Investigation

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Delhi Murder Case: Man Shot Dead in Preet Vihar Over Parking Dispute Between Neighbours; Police Launch Investigation
Delhi Murder Case: Man Shot Dead in Preet Vihar Over Parking Dispute Between Neighbours; Police Launch Investigation
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