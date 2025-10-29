Four Children Injured In Mysterious Blast While Playing In Handwara Field

Four children were injured in an explosion on Sunday afternoon while playing in an open field in Tutigund village near the District Police Lines (DPL) in Handwara, north Kashmir.

According to local sources, the blast occurred unexpectedly as a group of boys was playing cricket. Panic gripped the village as the sound of the explosion echoed through the area, drawing residents and security forces to the site.

The injured children have been identified as Uzair Tahir, son of Tahir Ahmad Bhat; Sajid Rashid, son of Abdul Rashid Sofi; Hazim Shabir, son of Shabir Ahmad Beigh; and Zeyan Tahir, also the son of Tahir Ahmad Bhat. All the victims are residents of Tutigund Kulangam area.

They were immediately rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara, where they are currently receiving treatment. Doctors have confirmed that the condition of all four boys is stable.

Security forces and police teams reached the site soon after the incident. The area was cordoned off and a detailed search was launched to ensure there were no additional explosive devices in the vicinity. Forensic teams are also expected to collect evidence to determine the exact cause of the blast.

Initial reports suggest the possibility of the boys unknowingly coming into contact with an old explosive device, possibly left behind in the area. However, authorities have not yet confirmed the nature of the explosive.

A senior police officer stated that an investigation is underway and all angles are being looked into, including the possibility of leftover war ammunition or deliberate planting of explosives.

The incident has raised serious concerns among locals, who are urging the administration to ensure thorough clearance of any hazardous materials in areas frequented by children.

