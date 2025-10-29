LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Four Children Injured In Mysterious Blast While Playing In Handwara Field

Four boys were injured in an explosion while playing in an open field in Tutigund village, Handwara. They were rushed to GMC Handwara and are stable. Police suspect an old explosive device and have launched an investigation and area search.

Four children injured in a suspected explosive blast while playing in Handwara. (Photo: Canva)
Four children injured in a suspected explosive blast while playing in Handwara. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 29, 2025 20:44:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Four children were injured in an explosion on Sunday afternoon while playing in an open field in Tutigund village near the District Police Lines (DPL) in Handwara, north Kashmir.

According to local sources, the blast occurred unexpectedly as a group of boys was playing cricket. Panic gripped the village as the sound of the explosion echoed through the area, drawing residents and security forces to the site.

The injured children have been identified as Uzair Tahir, son of Tahir Ahmad Bhat; Sajid Rashid, son of Abdul Rashid Sofi; Hazim Shabir, son of Shabir Ahmad Beigh; and Zeyan Tahir, also the son of Tahir Ahmad Bhat. All the victims are residents of Tutigund Kulangam area.

They were immediately rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara, where they are currently receiving treatment. Doctors have confirmed that the condition of all four boys is stable.

Security forces and police teams reached the site soon after the incident. The area was cordoned off and a detailed search was launched to ensure there were no additional explosive devices in the vicinity. Forensic teams are also expected to collect evidence to determine the exact cause of the blast.

Initial reports suggest the possibility of the boys unknowingly coming into contact with an old explosive device, possibly left behind in the area. However, authorities have not yet confirmed the nature of the explosive.

A senior police officer stated that an investigation is underway and all angles are being looked into, including the possibility of leftover war ammunition or deliberate planting of explosives.

The incident has raised serious concerns among locals, who are urging the administration to ensure thorough clearance of any hazardous materials in areas frequented by children.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 8:43 PM IST
Tags: GMC Handwara, Handwara blast, kashmir news, Tutigund explosion

QUICK LINKS